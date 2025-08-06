Sleeper Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship

With just 69 players in this no-cut event, we won’t see the usual high-upside options in the Top 20 market. That makes Emiliano Grillo, at +220, stand out towards the bottom of the board. Accuracy off the tee is paramount at TPC Southwind, where water is in play on 11 holes and penalizes errant drives. Grillo ranks third in the field in fairways hit over his last 30 rounds (71%) and has sharpened his approach play significantly in his last four starts with measured data.