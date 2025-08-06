Sleeper Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Joe Idone
The road to East Lake and the TOUR Championship begins this week at TPC Southwind, where 69 players will tee it up in Memphis, Tennessee, for the first leg of the 2025 FedExCup Playoffs. Scottie Scheffler anchors a loaded field as a clear betting favorite in search of his fifth victory of the season, but there’s still potential betting value to be found further down the odds board.
Before the tournament gets underway, here are some sleeper picks to consider that can bring the heat to Memphis and round out your betting card:
Outright
Wyndham Clark (+5500)
Rounding into form at the perfect time, Clark looks to carry his momentum into a strong close to the season. Currently ranked 49th in the FedExCup standings, Clark has finished T17 or better in four of his last five starts. His T4 at The Open Championship marked his best result of the year, which he followed with a T12 at the 3M Open on a short turnaround.
Clark is an aggressive ball-striker who’s not afraid to fire at risky pin positions, a style that suits TPC Southwind with its water-laden layout, not too dissimilar to TPC Twin Cities, where he recently gained +9.5 strokes on approach. He finished T7 at this event last year, further boosting his confidence as the season winds down. While there’s a massive gap in win equity between Scheffler and the rest of the field, Clark checks the boxes for both form and course fit at this tempting price to win.
Outright winner (Without Scheffler)
Chris Kirk (+7500)
In a trend that has reshaped the betting landscape this season, sportsbooks have begun offering "Without Scheffler" outright markets to account for the dominance of the world’s top-ranked player. Kirk is a compelling option in this category, providing sleeper value without having to go head-to-head with Scheffler.
Kirk played his way into the postseason with a T5 at last week’s Wyndham Championship, his fourth T15-or-better finish since June. He’s rolling a hot putter and looks poised to push for advancement to the BMW Championship. At this number, and with Goliath removed from the equation, there’s strong upside for a player who continues to perform at a high level.
Top 5
Daniel Berger (+700)
The prototypical “horse for the course” in Memphis, Daniel Berger leads the field in Strokes Gained: Total at TPC Southwind since 2016. That span includes back-to-back wins at this venue in 2016-17 when it was a full-field event. Though he hasn’t teed it up here since 2021, Berger arrives in strong form, ranking top five in Strokes Gained: Approach over his last 30 rounds.
His best results this season have come on courses that demand precision off the tee and reward aggressive shot-making, courses like TPC Scottsdale and PGA National, showcasing his ability to elevate his game under those course conditions. A solid track record in Memphis and impressive recent ball-striking stats, he stands out as a legitimate contender to finish inside the top five.
Top 10
Nico Echavarria (+650)
Echavarria did his best to keep up with the runaway train that was Cameron Young last week before fading late in Greensboro. Still, his upside remains intact, especially now that we’re back on Bermudagrass greens, which Echavarria has torched this season. Over his last six non-major starts, he’s gained a total of +23.77 strokes on the field.
While he’s priced firmly in longshot territory on the odds board, Echavarria’s volatility is worth embracing in this shortened field. He brings two critical player attributes needed for success at TPC Southwind: sharp approach play and a streaky, red-hot putter.
Top 20
Emiliano Grillo (+220)
With just 69 players in this no-cut event, we won’t see the usual high-upside options in the Top 20 market. That makes Emiliano Grillo, at +220, stand out towards the bottom of the board. Accuracy off the tee is paramount at TPC Southwind, where water is in play on 11 holes and penalizes errant drives. Grillo ranks third in the field in fairways hit over his last 30 rounds (71%) and has sharpened his approach play significantly in his last four starts with measured data.
Coming off a near-win at the John Deere Classic, Grillo looks to be an ideal course fit and has the recent form to back it up. He’s well-positioned to cash in on this prop at an attractive +220 price.
