Sleeper Picks: Wyndham Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Jacob Bridgeman (+11000) … With a T2, a solo third, a T4 and a T5 all contributing this season, the PGA TOUR sophomore is 33rd in the FedExCup, so there’s zero pressure to perform for the sake of it and only motivation to boost his position entering his first FedExCup Playoffs. His strength is the flat stick – he’s currently seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting – so he’ll have confidence to score, but he manufactured a T12 in his Wyndham Championship debut last year with a balanced attack, so he has the experience in knowing from where he can fire at flags at Sedgefield Country Club. For the record, it took me two scrolls to find his odds among the outrights. I got to about +8000 and went back to the top, thinking that I had skimmed over him. But nope! What a find. When Aaron Rai broke through here a year ago, he was a stingy +3000 in this market, so my perspective on Bridgeman was influenced by that.
Top 5
Cameron Young (+1000) … As he continues to chase the elusive breakthrough victory in his fourth season on the PGA TOUR, it’s best to retreat into the next market, especially at this value. He’s only a few starts removed from connecting T4s at the John Deere Classic and the U.S. Open. While those results don’t hurt, they prove that he possesses the firepower to deliver multiple times, contrary to many of his peers, who you can overlook. At 10th in SG: Putting, he can go low at a moment’s notice, as he did with a second-round 62 at Sedgefield last year. And although his course management and execution remain frustrating to watch, he’s hardly a one-trick pony. En route to a T22 in his debut last year, he led the field in both distance of all drives and SG: Off the Tee. He also slotted sixth in greens in regulation to set up his primary weapon.
Top 10
Adam Svensson (+1000) … As he approaches the conclusion of his last season with fully exempt status via his victory at The RSM Classic in 2022, the Canadian is 162nd in the FedExCup and in need of some magic. He showcased just that in launching into the 3M Open last week with an 11-under 60, only to spoil it with a second-round 75 before coming to rest at T14 with a pretty good weekend. The aggregate of that experience is a significant turnaround from the rest of the season that preceded it, and now he can rely on positive vibes at Sedgefield, where he’s 4-for-4 with T7s in the last two editions. As we say in the biz, those are converging trends.
Adam Svensson makes closing 48-foot eagle putt for course record at 3M Open
Top 20
Webb Simpson (+300) … Even if you’ve started paying attention to the PGA TOUR only recently, there’s a decent chance that you’re familiar with his success at the Wyndham, the tournament – say it with me now, veteran investors – after which he named one of his kids. Offspring No. 3 is Wyndham. That’s because it was the first of seven PGA TOUR victories, but since her birth in 2014, he’s gone on to add eight top 10s. Overall, he has five podium finishes among 10 top 10s, the most recent of which was a T5 in 2023. Not surprisingly, he’s also the tournament’s all-time earnings leader. And with a T16 (Sony Open in Hawaii) and a T22 (Charles Schwab Challenge) in just eight starts this season, there’s enough of a flame to embrace these odds for a mere Top 20 at likely the only place you’d ever consider it for the veteran who will turn 40 a week from Friday.
Thomas Rosenmueller (+430) … At 167th in the FedExCup, only a victory can propel him into the FedExCup Playoffs, but that’s not our challenge or our goal. The angles for this finish for this rookie in his debut are fit and form. From tee to green, he’s one of the best on the PGA TOUR, especially with his long irons. If he can sort out his issues in putting, he could go on a tear like he enjoyed at this time last year on the Korn Ferry Tour that got him to the big leagues. He’s also come on of late, albeit relative to his early-season silence. In his last three starts, he’s finished a respective T14, T29 and T25, so you can’t say that he doesn’t have a little mojo as he ascends the learning curve.
