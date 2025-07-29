Sleeper Picks: Wyndham Championship

Jacob Bridgeman (+11000) … With a T2, a solo third, a T4 and a T5 all contributing this season, the PGA TOUR sophomore is 33rd in the FedExCup, so there’s zero pressure to perform for the sake of it and only motivation to boost his position entering his first FedExCup Playoffs. His strength is the flat stick – he’s currently seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting – so he’ll have confidence to score, but he manufactured a T12 in his Wyndham Championship debut last year with a balanced attack, so he has the experience in knowing from where he can fire at flags at Sedgefield Country Club. For the record, it took me two scrolls to find his odds among the outrights. I got to about +8000 and went back to the top, thinking that I had skimmed over him. But nope! What a find. When Aaron Rai broke through here a year ago, he was a stingy +3000 in this market, so my perspective on Bridgeman was influenced by that.