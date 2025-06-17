Sleeper Picks: Don't count out proven par breakers at Travelers Championship

Sam Stevens (+210) … Steady as he goes, and that’s just fine because the quiet consistency contributes to elevated expectations in a cozy field at a tournament with no cut. Consider that he’s posted five top 30s (and a T31) in his last seven starts, but only one was a top 20, and that was a bronze at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was born. There isn’t anything specific about his game that defines him, but he’s also not wildly deficient. And while it’d be inaccurate to classify him as a scorer, he’s 35th on the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring. All of this speaks to his resiliency and grit to go to work. Feeling enough form of late is the catalyst to entice you for more than twice the kick back for this finish.