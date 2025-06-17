Sleeper Picks: Don't count out proven par breakers at Travelers Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Akshay Bhatia (+7000) … Because the Travelers Championship consists of only 72 golfers, values are muted. Still, this ain’t too shabby for a two-time PGA TOUR winner who finished T5 in his tournament debut last year. He ranked third in conversion percentage inside 10 feet for the week. Indeed, the putter is his primary weapon in the macro – the lefty currently slots 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting – but it’s his propensity to convert an above average amount of greens in regulation (65th overall) into par breakers (fourth on TOUR) that’s most attractive in this setup.
Top 5
Kevin Yu (+1400) … Going for three straight in this market after Cameron Young (+900) delivered a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open and Viktor Hovland (+750) finished third at the U.S. Open. Yu is decidedly longer in this field, but he logged top fives in two of his last four starts, both of which on easier tracks, including a solo third at 17-under 263 in his last at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. His dazzling combination of hitting greens in regulation (16th on the PGA TOUR) and converting those chances into par breakers (25th) is exactly the formula preferred to contend at TPC River Highlands as well. And as one of the nine who rested last week, that favors his mental and physical fitness relative to others.
Top 10
Rickie Fowler (+500) … Rested since rising for a T7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. It was his first top 10 in 13 starts this season and third top 20 in his last four, two of which were Signature Events. That’s the kind of momentum that we love (and need) from a proven talent if we’re considering in devoting a unit to cash in on more of the same. He also delivered top 20s with a scoring average of 66.38 in the last two editions of the Travelers, so there are converging trends in play for a guy for whom it hasn’t been the case for a while.
Top 20
Sam Stevens (+210) … Steady as he goes, and that’s just fine because the quiet consistency contributes to elevated expectations in a cozy field at a tournament with no cut. Consider that he’s posted five top 30s (and a T31) in his last seven starts, but only one was a top 20, and that was a bronze at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was born. There isn’t anything specific about his game that defines him, but he’s also not wildly deficient. And while it’d be inaccurate to classify him as a scorer, he’s 35th on the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring. All of this speaks to his resiliency and grit to go to work. Feeling enough form of late is the catalyst to entice you for more than twice the kick back for this finish.
Top 20
Ryan Gerard (+220) … With fellow Korn Ferry Tour graduates Brian Campbell (Mexico Open at VidantaWorld) and Karl Vilips (Puerto Rico Open) having won on the PGA TOUR this season, Gerard has established a sizable margin atop his reshuffle category with an impressive season, albeit short of his own breakthrough victory. In fact, with three top 10s and another three top 20s, the breadth of his success is stronger than both winners. He’s also battled in big fields on tough tracks of late, but that’s further evidence that he belongs what with only two missed cuts in 18 starts overall. Exceptionally balanced at just 25 years of age to rank 17th in adjusted scoring.
