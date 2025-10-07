Sleeper Picks: Baycurrent Classic

Mac Meissner (+180) … Some guys make their season in one week, while most others require a few strong outings to achieve the first objective to retain fully exempt status for the following season. If the 26-year-old is going to make it three in a row since splashing in 2024, he’ll have needed the entire year. Consider that he was outside the top 150 in the FedExCup when he arrived at the Wyndham Championship. With everything to gain, he just about did in finishing alone in second place (topping the "B flight" six strokes back of breakthrough champion Cameron Young). With another pair of paydays to open the FedExCup Fall, including a consistently strong T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Meissner is 85th in the FedExCup and poised to ensure his position in Japan. Most impressive is that he’s improved in all critical components of his game during this surge, so it hasn’t been about one facet getting outrageously hot.