Sleeper Picks: John Deere Classic
Will 'Trophy House' trend continue at John Deere Classic
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Pierceson Coody (+4000) … Due to the construct of the field at the John Deere Classic, value is muted. Beginning with Ben Griffin at +1400 to win, it’s a gentle slope with a series of plateaus as odds increase. While Coody’s odds are respectable to be certain, he’s tied for the 15th-shortest. The last time +4000 to win ranked that low overall was at the Masters, where, of course, its field construct is considerably different, so relative to the situation, these are longer odds than what I was expecting to find for the 25-year-old. Saddled with conditional status on the PGA TOUR this season, Coody has moonlighted on the Korn Ferry Tour like a veteran, having cashed in all nine starts with three podium finishes among six top 10s. At fifth on the points list, he’s a virtual lock to regain fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2026. With the Korn Ferry Tour dark this week, it’s an automatic bonus from him to play the John Deere and target victory. Since Jordan Spieth broke through at TPC Deere Run in 2013, six winners were first-timers, including defending champion Davis Thompson.
Top 5
Adam Schenk (+2300) … If Coody isn’t long enough for you in the outright market, swing the pendulum into the other direction for Schenk to pay off this finish. His current form is uninspiring, but he delivered a T5 six starts back at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He’s also posted not one but two T4s in the last four editions of the John Deere, and he finished T6 in 2019. While the fit is proven, what I love most is the intangible of an Indiana native who grew up on a farm. If he can’t get comfortable at TPC Deere Run, he can’t get comfortable.
Picks and keys stats at the John Deere Classic
Top 10
Mark Hubbard (+430) … He loves himself red numbers – what golfer doesn’t? – But, his results suggest that he’s more comfortable chasing par breakers than defending par, and now he’s fresh off a T13 at the Rocket Classic, the first bonanza for scoring down the home stretch of the regular season. He’s also not yet two months removed from connecting top 10s at another pair of low-scoring experiences at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (T5) and ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (T7). And while he’s cashed in each of the last four editions of the John Deere, including a T6 in 2023, his scoring average across his most recent 12 rounds is 67.5.
Top 20
Zach Johnson (+430) … Back in the day, and no matter what, a golfer with the kind of track record as his at TPC Deere Run wouldn’t qualify as a Sleeper. Consider that he’s won once, finished second thrice, and third twice, and he’s second in all-time earnings in the tournament. But in the context of odds, he’s the default target for this market as long as he commits. Although it’s been six appearances since his last top 20, he’s cashed in 16 straight, which is also the kind of reliability you want in support in DFS. The 49-year-old also has fared reasonably well this season, including a fortnight of top 20s in early April capped by a T8 at the Masters. He’s gunning to piggyback Jake Knapp, who paid off this bet at +270 with his T4 at the Rocket Classic.
Top European
Sami Välimäki (+850) … The more you focus on his game, the more you want to see, especially when it’s a sprint. His game improves nearer the hole, so that positions him as a threat on approach, which further accentuates his primary weapon, the putter. Opened with a 61 en route to a T12 in his debut here last year and finished T19 at last week’s Rocket Classic with three 68s and a 67. He led the field in Detroit in total distance of putts converted. As it concerns this market, there are 16 in all. He’s tied for fifth-shortest, but none of the others step forward with the same kind of punch. However, if you’d prefer to cast a broader net, the 26-year-old Finn is +300 for a Top 20.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.
