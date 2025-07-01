Sleeper Picks: John Deere Classic

Pierceson Coody (+4000) … Due to the construct of the field at the John Deere Classic, value is muted. Beginning with Ben Griffin at +1400 to win, it’s a gentle slope with a series of plateaus as odds increase. While Coody’s odds are respectable to be certain, he’s tied for the 15th-shortest. The last time +4000 to win ranked that low overall was at the Masters, where, of course, its field construct is considerably different, so relative to the situation, these are longer odds than what I was expecting to find for the 25-year-old. Saddled with conditional status on the PGA TOUR this season, Coody has moonlighted on the Korn Ferry Tour like a veteran, having cashed in all nine starts with three podium finishes among six top 10s. At fifth on the points list, he’s a virtual lock to regain fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2026. With the Korn Ferry Tour dark this week, it’s an automatic bonus from him to play the John Deere and target victory. Since Jordan Spieth broke through at TPC Deere Run in 2013, six winners were first-timers, including defending champion Davis Thompson.