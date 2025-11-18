Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic
Adrien Dumont de Chassart mic'd up after winning Compliance Solutions
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+7500) … Because Pierceson Coody continued to moonlight on the PGA TOUR via conditional status as he regained his card via the Korn Ferry Tour, he was the focus of the lion’s share of attention among that small contingent of members this season. However, Dumont de Chassart also entered 2025 with conditional status, but after doing little in three early TOUR starts, he opted to devote the entirety of the remainder of the year to the secondary circuit.
It paid off as he finished seventh in points. (Coody placed 12th.) With only The RSM Classic remaining among all sanctioned competition, the 25-year-old Belgian is taking advantage of the spot start during which he has nothing to lose. He’s also just six weeks removed from his seven-stroke victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship where he established multiple Korn Ferry Tour scoring records. Placed T25 in his debut at Sea Island last year and led the field in bogey avoidance.
Top 5
Chris Kirk (+750) ... The native Georgian doesn’t live in Sea Island anymore, but his affinity for the tournament hasn’t wavered. It’s forever the site of his first of 111 top 25s on the PGA TOUR – a T15 in 2010 – and one of his six TOUR titles (2013). This is his 16th consecutive appearance. He’s rested since a T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship that punctuated a fantastic summer during which he recorded a trio of top 10s among five top-15s in seven starts. Still firmly entrenched inside the top half of the Aon Next 10
Top 10
Doc Redman (+1600) ... The former PGA TOUR member is in the field via a sponsor exemption, but it could be argued that it’s a reward for recent performances. After a lackluster season on the Korn Ferry Tour, he open-qualified for the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished T9 in the tournament proper (despite an opening 75) on the shoulders of patented ball-striking. It extended him to 5-for-5 in the tournament. That top 10 yielded his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship where he signed for four 68s and a T20. So, he arrives at Sea Island having scored 31-under in his last seven rounds. This is his sixth appearance, and with everything to gain at this stage of the year, he’s free to plug and play. On an aside, it’s hard to believe that he’s still just 27 years of age.
Doc Redman buries 83-foot putt for eagle at Sanderson Farms
Top 20
Paul Peterson (+1000) … On record alone, these odds suit the rookie. He’s cashed just 10 of 25 times and only thrice for a top 20, with but one of his last 18 resulting in a top 50. However, if you’re ever going to reserve a unit for him in this market, it’s going to be in his backyard at Sea Island. It was here a year ago when he debuted with a T25 after a similarly hot-and-cold 2024, albeit on the Korn Ferry Tour and abroad. He’s third on the PGA TOUR in both fairways hit and proximity to the hole, and he’s an outstanding putter, so his struggles are round to round, not in the aggregate. That kind of imbalance contributes to his favorable kickback.
Jonathan Byrd (+850) … That the 47-year-old with 492 PGA starts under his belt is shorter than Peterson is part respect to the five-time winner and part savvy among bettors who have sniffed out the value and suppressed the reward. Like the lefty, Byrd also resides in St. Simons Island, Georgia, but it’ll likely shock readers familiar with his career and local connection that he’s never had a top-20 in 14 appearances at Sea Island. Something has to give this week as he strides in having hung up consecutive finishes of T23, T19 and T14 on the PGA TOUR. That covers four months, all the more reason to lean into his moxie for how to keep the rally rollin’.
