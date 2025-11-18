Sleeper Picks: The RSM Classic

Doc Redman (+1600) ... The former PGA TOUR member is in the field via a sponsor exemption, but it could be argued that it’s a reward for recent performances. After a lackluster season on the Korn Ferry Tour, he open-qualified for the Sanderson Farms Championship and finished T9 in the tournament proper (despite an opening 75) on the shoulders of patented ball-striking. It extended him to 5-for-5 in the tournament. That top 10 yielded his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship where he signed for four 68s and a T20. So, he arrives at Sea Island having scored 31-under in his last seven rounds. This is his sixth appearance, and with everything to gain at this stage of the year, he’s free to plug and play. On an aside, it’s hard to believe that he’s still just 27 years of age.