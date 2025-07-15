Sleeper picks: Matt Fitzpatrick flirting with full-form return at The British Open Championship

The final men’s major of the year has arrived, as The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019. All eyes are on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champ Xander Schauffele and local hero Rory McIlroy, but that’s not why we’re here. There’s much more fun to be had down the board ahead of the clash for claret jug, so put on your pajamas and get comfy as we look for some hidden value.