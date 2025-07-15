Sleeper picks: Matt Fitzpatrick flirting with full-form return at The British Open Championship
3 Min Read
Key stats for making picks at The Open Championship
Written by Jimmy Reinman
The final men’s major of the year has arrived, as The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019. All eyes are on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champ Xander Schauffele and local hero Rory McIlroy, but that’s not why we’re here. There’s much more fun to be had down the board ahead of the clash for claret jug, so put on your pajamas and get comfy as we look for some hidden value.
Royal Portrush will play as a 7,381-yard par 71, with tight fescue-lined fairways, deep bunkers and unpredictable coastal winds. This is a proper links test where imagination, precision and a bit of patience can pay off big, especially for bettors.
With that in mind, here are four sleeper picks to round out your betting card this week at The Open, with odds via FanDuel Sportsbook:
Outright
Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)
After nearly two years of wandering in the wilderness, "Fitzmagic" may finally be back giving regular performances. The Englishman found a spark last week at The Renaissance Club, carding a second-round 63 en route to a T4 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open. He ranked sixth in both Strokes Gained: Around the Green and Putting, two key indicators for success at Portrush, where small targets and runoffs place a premium on short-game artistry.
Fitzpatrick hasn’t finished outside the top 40 since early April in solo events, including a T8 at the PGA Championship, a T17 at the Travelers Championship and T8 at the Rocket Classic. The 2022 U.S. Open champ won’t be overwhelmed by the moment and thrives in tough conditions. Additionally, if the weather turns sideways, Fitzpatrick’s finesse and mental grit could turn this into a vintage week.
Top 5
Marco Penge (+1700)
A name unfamiliar to many American fans, Marco Penge is quietly emerging as one of Europe’s most dynamic talents. The 27-year-old Englishman finished runner-up at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open and enters with a run of four straight top 25s, capped by a putting breakthrough in North Berwick.
Penge ranks in the top 10 on the DP World Tour in both Driving Distance and Greens in Regulation, and globally, he’s third in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee since March 30, in front of recent combatants Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup. That power will play well on a brawny layout like Royal Portrush, and possibly lead the 2023 Challenge Tour Grand Final winner to an even bigger accolade.
Top 10
Brian Harman (+750)
Don’t sleep on the 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year. Harman isn’t flashy, but he has a knack for rising to the occasion in brutal setups. His surprise win at Royal Liverpool was no fluke, and he reminded us of his links chops with a blistering 65-69 start at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open before fading to T50.
Harman’s win earlier this year at the Valero Texas Open, where he boatraced the field despite shooting 3-over on Sunday, shows he still has major-winning form percolating under the surface. At +750, a top-10 finish for one of the game’s steadiest grinders is excellent value, and the fast start last week is lighting up some green lights on the radar.
Top 20
Matthew Jordan (+650)
A cult favorite in recent editions of The Open, Matthew Jordan has rewarded backers with back-to-back top-10 finishes in the game’s oldest championship. While the 350-1 outright ticket is tempting, the safer play might be a top 20 at more than 6-to-1.
Jordan arrives in decent form despite a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open after a pair of solid showings on the DP World Tour in May and a T38 two weeks ago in Germany. He’s played this style of golf his entire life and won’t be intimidated by firm turf, funky bounces or Portrush’s deep bunkers. Steady form, course comfort and a proven track record? I'm in.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.