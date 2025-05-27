Key stats for making picks at the Memorial

Taylor Pendrith (+8000) … While there’s always the narrative that the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday can serve as a tune-up for the U.S. Open that follows, don’t sleep on the same for the PGA Championship as a primer for the Memorial. Muirfield Village Golf Club stands on its own as a beast, so it’s not a coincidence that this page is teeming with talent that got over on similarly vexing Quail Hollow Club, site of the second major of the year. Pendrith finished T5 at Quail Hollow. It was his second T5 in six starts and fourth top 10 of the season. The lean machine is third on the PGA TOUR in total driving, fifth in greens in regulation and ninth in par-5 scoring, so he fits the profile for success at Muirfield Village. He’s also no stranger to the test for what is now his third appearance. As he continues to stride forward on the stage, the experience is more impactful than the results, but he cashed in both of his prior visits, anyway. And as a product of Kent State University, we can’t rule out invaluable feels unique to him as it concerns wanting to showcase himself to fellow Golden Flashes who have made the short drive over.