Sleeper Picks: Rocket Classic

Stephan Jaeger (+7000) … Cam Davis captured his second Rocket Classic title last year at +6600 to win, so I’m staying in that vicinity with Jaeger. Tournaments yielding low scores cater to diving deeper on the board, but this range is short of whimsically hurling a dart at your favorite player just because. Before Jaeger broke through for victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open 15 months ago, he was a persistent threat to challenge on racetracks like Detroit Golf Club. In fact, he bubbled up into the mix for a solo fifth here in 2022 and a T9 in 2023. That aligns with his profile as a fit-over-form consideration. Case in point, he hasn’t connected top-35 finishes all year but he’s scattered three top 10s among five top 20s to sit 48th in the FedExCup.