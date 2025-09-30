Sleeper Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Isaiah Salinda (+8000) … The 28-year-old PGA TOUR rookie is one of those talents that runs so hot and cold that his odds to win always are longer than they appear they should be given his firepower, so it’s shrewd to hop aboard at least fractionally before he balances and mutes the possibilities. Case in point, he’s cashed for only four top 30s in 13 paydays despite ranking fourth in total driving, 38th in greens in regulation and 34th in converting greens in regulation into par breakers. It’s a classic all-or-nothing case with the flat stick with which he’s 153rd in Strokes Gained: Putting. So, coming off a T13 at the Procore Championship that lifted him inside the bubble to 97th in the FedExCup, it’s all about riding the momentum at the Sanderson Farms Championship for a newcomer who’s proven to feed off it in the weekly.
Top 5
Nicolai Højgaard (+800) ... Like Salinda above, the Dane is also a first-timer at The Country Club of Jackson. Shootouts cater to the hottest hands of the week regardless of course history, but when a debutant is a budding star like the 24-year-old, it’s fair to overlook inexperience almost anywhere. Højgaard has connected for a pair of top fives in his last seven starts worldwide, and he’s shown that he can hang when hole locations are green lights as well as when the going gets tough. He’s also among the most proficient (and longest) from tee to green, and he leads the PGA TOUR in going for the green on par 5s and drivable par 4s, but he’s also a threat with the putter. The total package.
Top 10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+550) ... The South African is also +240 for a top 20, so pencil in that consideration when sorting out your units – he’s had four of those in his last 10 starts worldwide, and he arrives having cashed in five straight – but he rose for a T6 with four sub-70s in his last appearance at The Country Club of Jackson in 2023. At 76th in the FedExCup, there’s no immediate pressure to retain his card, so he’s free to attack pins as he chases the Aon Next 10. Keeps his ball in play off the tee more than most, but he’s even more dangerous with the putter.
Top 20
Vince Whaley (+240) … First, shop for Make-the-Cut markets and devote a unit for him to cash. He’s made 13 straight cuts, four for a top 20, and he’s perfect in all six of his starts since debuting in 2019. Last year’s T16 with four sub-70s is a personal best on the course. The 30-year-old is the epitome of a professional golfer for whom substance serves as the backbone of his bag instead of flash. If he’s going to contend, expect his putting metrics to generate graphics during the telecast. That’s his primary weapon.
Matt Kuchar (+270) … Now 47 years of age, he’s scaled way back in having made only 14 starts this year, but he’s still 115th in the FedExCup on the shoulders of five top 25s, including a T13 at the Procore, where he’s played well often. He’s sitting on the chance to burn as many as two career earnings exemptions when necessary, but because he’s so close to the minimum target for 2026, it’s fair to consider that there’s no shortage of personal motivation to keep the pedal down and avoid wasting what he’s manufactured this season. Missed the cut in his only prior start at The Country Club of Jackson last year.
