Sleeper Picks: Sanderson Farms Championship

Isaiah Salinda (+8000) … The 28-year-old PGA TOUR rookie is one of those talents that runs so hot and cold that his odds to win always are longer than they appear they should be given his firepower, so it’s shrewd to hop aboard at least fractionally before he balances and mutes the possibilities. Case in point, he’s cashed for only four top 30s in 13 paydays despite ranking fourth in total driving, 38th in greens in regulation and 34th in converting greens in regulation into par breakers. It’s a classic all-or-nothing case with the flat stick with which he’s 153rd in Strokes Gained: Putting. So, coming off a T13 at the Procore Championship that lifted him inside the bubble to 97th in the FedExCup, it’s all about riding the momentum at the Sanderson Farms Championship for a newcomer who’s proven to feed off it in the weekly.