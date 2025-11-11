Sleeper Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ben Kohles (+7500) … Go as deep as you want on the board and the non-winners will carry the majority of the percentage. It’s not surprising in the FedExCup Fall, but it’s also an indication of the construct of the field from which we are choosing. While he has four victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, he’s yet to capture one in the big leagues. However, he’s logged 110 PGA TOUR starts, including a pair at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, cashing in both 2021 and 2024, so he’s a veteran among his subset. At 145th in the FedExCup, he needs no worse than a solo second to climb into the top 100, so there’s really only one objective on his mind, anyway. Putting remains his glaring weakness, and that can result in round-to-round inconsistency, especially on large greens like Port Royal’s, but he’s fourth on TOUR in fairways hit, third in greens in regulation and fifth in proximity to the hole. That tee-to-green precision projects to play way up with the gusty breezes expected on the island. Oh, and two of the six winners of the tournament were first-timers, including the defending champion, Rafael Campos.