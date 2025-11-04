Sleeper Picks: World Wide Technology Championship

Alejandro Madariaga (+1300) … Could we already be in store for the next iteration of Michael Brennan who appeared in this very section (at +320) two weeks ago when he prevailed at the Bank of Utah Championship? Granted, before Brennan won three times en route to pacing the Fortinet Cup on the PGA TOUR Americas, he was a decorated collegian at Wake Forest University with eight wins who peaked inside the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Madariaga didn’t check any of those boxes while cutting his teeth at Division II Lynn University (after one year at the University of North Texas), but the 25-year-old from Puebla, Mexico, is making his PGA TOUR debut at El Cardonal while riding an active heater that’s extended a year now. After finishing fourth in earnings on the Mexican Professional Tour in 2024-25, he’s opened the new season where he left off, following a T14 and a T9 with his first victory on the circuit, which was in his last start in mid-October. Sure, these odds are as outrageous as they are long, but as the wise man once said, it’s why it’s called gambling. The confidence borne from his breakthrough win as he embraces this opportunity is reason enough for at least a fraction of a unit.