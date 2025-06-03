Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob’s Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Outright
Erik van Rooyen (+10000) … Given how he powered through Final Qualifying in Columbus, Ohio, medaling by six strokes, there’s zero doubt that he’s deserving of our faith to keep his rally rolling at the RBC Canadian Open. He’s also only a month removed from a runner-up finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson that eliminated any growing concerns about his near-future after a slow start to the season. But we’ve seen this streakiness from him before and for different reasons. The South African does not light up a box score, but he’s a two-time PGA TOUR winner with mojo.
Top 5
Cameron Young (+900) … If you’re going to throw a dart into this market, there are worse places to aim than at the 28-year-old for this kickback. He’s just inside the top-30 shortest, but given the bump of Monday’s confidence-boosting birdie to emerge from a five-way playoff for the final spot in the U.S. Open at Final Qualifying in Columbus, Ohio, there’s an argument that he should be shorter. He hasn’t recorded a top-five finish since a pair early last year, but he’s played solidly repeatedly of late, and on tough tracks. He leads the PGA TOUR in distance of all drives and ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 21st in proximity to the hole and 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green. At third in converting greens in regulation into par breakers and 12th in putts per GIR, there’s plenty of ammo to dedicate a full unit.
Top 10
Emiliano Grillo (+600) … This would be his first top 10 in almost 15 months, but if there’s one thing about which we’re certain, it’s that he can ride a groove for an extended period of time. He just needs to find it first. Well, consider it engaged with top 20s in his last two starts and a successful run at Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open nearby in Canada. The renowned ball-striker scuffled out of the gate this year, but he’s repenting for past sins in having shed two shots per tournament in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green during his recent surge, all the while his putter continues to follow orders. (If this is too high of an expectation for you, he’s still a meaty +280 for a Top 20.)
Top 20
Chris Gotterup (+200) … Not only is the long hitter who ranks 16th in greens in regulation, seventh in scrambling and inside the top 20 in both Par-3 and Par-4 Scoring – the latter two a swell combo on a stock par 70 – he’s been a top-20 machine of late. Run it back to a T16 at the Puerto Rico Open, and he’s connected for six top 20s in 10 starts, including four in a row at one stretch. The PGA TOUR sophomore also punched his ticket for the U.S. Open via Final Qualifying in New Jersey on Monday, so he checks all kinds of boxes.
Top French
Antoine Rozner (+185) … The tournament isn’t in Quebec, but it is a national open, so it’s natural to direct attention toward Canadians for whom French is their primary language. Rozner was born in and currently resides in Paris, and he’s as happy to have a chat in his native tongue as he is in English, so if you’re holding a ticket with this bet, you hope you’re listening to him answer questions about a good score post-round (or two or three). He arrives having cashed in 10 consecutive starts. With only one going for a top 30 (T13, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson), it’s not worth reaching into FanDuel’s Top 20 market, so pivoting to low countryman presents more zing. He needs to outperform only Victor Perez (+140) and Matthieu Pavon (+190) to pay it out, too. Both of those guys are headed to the U.S. Open. Rozner didn’t qualify for the major, so his focus is singular. He’s rested the last three weeks and his propensity to pile up scoring opportunities while everyone learns the greens is more valuable than usual.
Odds were sourced at FanDuel.