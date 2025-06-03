Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Antoine Rozner (+185) … The tournament isn’t in Quebec, but it is a national open, so it’s natural to direct attention toward Canadians for whom French is their primary language. Rozner was born in and currently resides in Paris, and he’s as happy to have a chat in his native tongue as he is in English, so if you’re holding a ticket with this bet, you hope you’re listening to him answer questions about a good score post-round (or two or three). He arrives having cashed in 10 consecutive starts. With only one going for a top 30 (T13, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson), it’s not worth reaching into FanDuel’s Top 20 market, so pivoting to low countryman presents more zing. He needs to outperform only Victor Perez (+140) and Matthieu Pavon (+190) to pay it out, too. Both of those guys are headed to the U.S. Open. Rozner didn’t qualify for the major, so his focus is singular. He’s rested the last three weeks and his propensity to pile up scoring opportunities while everyone learns the greens is more valuable than usual.