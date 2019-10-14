×
Monday, January 06, 2020

Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii

The Aloha Swing could be mistaken as a brand name for a hammock, but as we witnessed on Sunday, a trip to the 50th state isn't always devoid of the pressure that the weightless feel of a relaxing sway alleviates.

Monday, December 30, 2019

Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions

You'd have to be a cynic to believe that there was room for improvement at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Throughout the year, Maui is the destination cited by winners before the applause has ended post-victory. The smiles that thought generates reminds us that only winners qualify. For that...

Monday, December 09, 2019

Power Rankings: Presidents Cup

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Presidents Cup

Back to the scene of the sublime.

Monday, December 02, 2019

Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge is a limited-field invitational, but it's more exclusive than that. Only the most recently successful of the highly successful populate the field of 18 at Albany in The Bahamas. Consider that recent Open Championship winners Henrik Stenson (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2017),...

Monday, November 18, 2019

Power Rankings: The RSM Classic

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: The RSM Classic

After five weeks with as many tournaments abroad (despite a week off), the PGA TOUR returns to the United States to wrap the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. A 156-man field has descended on the Golden Isles of Georgia for The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort.

Monday, November 11, 2019

Power Rankings: Mayakoba Golf Classic

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Mayakoba Golf Classic

There are ball-striker's paradises, and then there are ball-striker's paradises. El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort is the latter.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Power Rankings: Bermuda Championship

Fantasy

Power Rankings: Bermuda Championship

Here's something you don't often see, if ever: The FedExCup points leader is in the field at the event contested opposite a World Golf Championship.

Monday, October 28, 2019

Monday, October 28, 2019

Power Rankings: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Fantasy

Power Rankings: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions

Top that!

Monday, October 21, 2019

Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Fantasy

Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This is an important time in history for golf in Japan.

Monday, October 14, 2019

Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

Power Rankings

Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES

News flash: Brooks Koepka wins non-majors, too.

