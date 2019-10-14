Monday, January 06, 2020
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
The Aloha Swing could be mistaken as a brand name for a hammock, but as we witnessed on Sunday, a trip to the 50th state isn't always devoid of the pressure that the weightless feel of a relaxing sway alleviates.read more
Monday, December 30, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Sentry Tournament of Champions
You'd have to be a cynic to believe that there was room for improvement at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Throughout the year, Maui is the destination cited by winners before the applause has ended post-victory. The smiles that thought generates reminds us that only winners qualify. For that...read more
Monday, December 09, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Presidents Cup
Back to the scene of the sublime.read more
Monday, December 02, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge is a limited-field invitational, but it's more exclusive than that. Only the most recently successful of the highly successful populate the field of 18 at Albany in The Bahamas. Consider that recent Open Championship winners Henrik Stenson (2016) and Jordan Spieth (2017),...read more
Monday, November 18, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
After five weeks with as many tournaments abroad (despite a week off), the PGA TOUR returns to the United States to wrap the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. A 156-man field has descended on the Golden Isles of Georgia for The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort.read more
Monday, November 11, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: Mayakoba Golf Classic
There are ball-striker's paradises, and then there are ball-striker's paradises. El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba Resort is the latter.read more
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Fantasy
Power Rankings: Bermuda Championship
Here's something you don't often see, if ever: The FedExCup points leader is in the field at the event contested opposite a World Golf Championship.read more
Monday, October 28, 2019
Fantasy
Power Rankings: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
Top that!read more
Monday, October 21, 2019
Fantasy
Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
This is an important time in history for golf in Japan.read more
Monday, October 14, 2019
Power Rankings
Power Rankings: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
News flash: Brooks Koepka wins non-majors, too.read more