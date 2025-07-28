Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship

Diving even further in the ranks, the golfers near the bottom of the reshuffle category that includes 2024 Korn Ferry Tour graduates, DP World Tour members, Q-School grads and others are seeking to elevate in their grouping, as this is the last week before it reorders for the second and final time this season. Entry into tournaments in the FedExCup Fall on merit figures to be more challenging with the reduction of fully exempt PGA TOUR cards for 2026. The only tournament reserving space for as many as 156 golfers post-Playoffs is The RSM Classic, which concludes the season.