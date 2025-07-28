Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard leads the rankings for the regular season-ending Wyndham Championship. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
As the PGA TOUR presents the Wyndham Championship that concludes the FedExCup Regular Season, a study in performance under pressure over time could also be conducted and promise fascinating results.
While the goal of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs looms, it’s not even the next one in sight. The first and, for a few days, the only objective for all 156 lacing it up at Sedgefield Country Club is to go out and win the Wyndham.
For the other targets that will emerge as more realistic than a victory, what the hopefuls can expect at Sedgefield and more, continue reading below those projected to contend for the title in Greensboro, North Carolina.
This is the only slot that Sedgefield Country Club has ever known. Since it assumed host duties of the Wyndham in 2008, it’s served as the bouncer for entry into the FedExCup Playoffs. For the third straight year, only the top 70 in points advance to the three-event series for the chance to be crowned the 19th FedExCup champion. As of midday Monday, all golfers ranked 60th (Tony Finau) through 96th (Beau Hossler) are committed to compete.
Although the champion will be rewarded with 500 FedExCup points, PGA TOUR membership as a winner through at least 2027 and a slew of other perks, it doesn’t guarantee entry into the Playoffs. At this juncture, it is mathematically impossible for golfers ranked 175th and lower in the FedExCup to qualify. So, short of winning, bolstering position to be among the top 100 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall for a 2026 PGA TOUR card is a secondary objective.
Diving even further in the ranks, the golfers near the bottom of the reshuffle category that includes 2024 Korn Ferry Tour graduates, DP World Tour members, Q-School grads and others are seeking to elevate in their grouping, as this is the last week before it reorders for the second and final time this season. Entry into tournaments in the FedExCup Fall on merit figures to be more challenging with the reduction of fully exempt PGA TOUR cards for 2026. The only tournament reserving space for as many as 156 golfers post-Playoffs is The RSM Classic, which concludes the season.
And then there’s the subset of the field that would be elated to finish inside the top 10 at Sedgefield regardless of what follows in those guys’ one-step-at-a-time process. That would lock up a spot at the Procore Championship in September. Although the lid-lifter of the FedExCup Fall will host 144 golfers, a top 10 at the Wyndham could be the only conduit for entry for some guys who aren’t fully exempt this season.
Just like last week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, Sedgefield sets up similarly to previous editions. It’s a stock par 70 blanketed with Bermudagrass. Primary rough is 2 1/2 inches high, while the greens are average in size and prepped to touch 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter. The course tips at 7,131 yards.
Finding fairways and greens in regulation is child’s play relative to most tracks. Putting is the equalizer, but a consistently strong showing across the board is all but required to contend, what with so many opportunities to attack. Last year’s scoring average of 68.95 is a proper expectation again this week.
The weather will be the enforcer. Rain and storms are almost daily possibilities in these parts at this time of year. The best chance for disruption extends through Friday. As the energy passes through, winds will rotate 180 degrees and push in from the northeast on the weekend. This is the opposite of the prevailing direction. As it does, daytime highs that open in the upper 80s will drop into the upper 70s for what’s forecast to be a largely cooperative weekend.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY*: Fantasy Insider; Sleepers
- SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which also publishes on Tuesday.