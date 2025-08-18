Power Rankings: See rankings for FedExCup top 30 at TOUR Championship

In addition to posing with the FedExCup trophy, the champion will be credited with an official PGA TOUR victory. That’s always been the case regardless of the format in the Playoffs, but now the prize money is official, and that’s a big, big, big deal. Whoever conquers all at East Lake will bank $10 million of the prize fund of $40 million, with all of it contributing to his official earnings. Waking up the following day to see an eight-figure deposit in the bank no doubt will be gratifying, but so, too, is the promise of PGA TOUR status as a FedExCup champ through 2030. That’s one of the perks of hoisting the hardware.