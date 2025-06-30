Power Rankings: John Deere Classic

Last week’s experience in Motown was both the opportunity to return to action in earnest after the series of limited-field events and majors that preceded it, but it was also a tune-up for what’s in store between now and the FedExCup Playoffs. In short, the mentality must be to target birdies or better across this span. Too many pars will feel like failure in pursuit of the top 70 in FedExCup points. So, and again, the objective is to pile up the scoring opportunities and pour in the putts. One without the other is not enough.