Power Rankings: John Deere Classic
3 Min Read
All-time greatest moments from John Deere Classic
Written by Rob Bolton
Where else would the PGA TOUR set up shop for the Fourth of July than in the Quad Cities? Numerological hijinks aside, Friday is the national holiday celebrating the independence of the United States, but it’s also the 25th anniversary of TPC Deere Run as host of the John Deere Classic.
A full field of 156 is in Silvis, Illinois, for all of it, including its own version of a light show, albeit during daylight hours. Dazzling scores, so many of them bright red, will be on display before and after the local fireworks shows that contribute to the festivities of Independence Day.
A review of the par 71, what it rewards and more are detailed below.
Perhaps the only thing more welcoming than the people of the Midwest are the golf courses that the PGA TOUR utilizes for its competitions in the region. Detroit Golf Club’s scoring average for the Rocket Classic was 2.412 strokes under par last week, and the trio of pacesetters at the conclusion of regulation posted 22-under 266. Last year, TPC Deere Run surrendered a scoring average that beat par by 2.219 shots. It was a course record for the tournament, as was Davis Thompson’s winning tally of 28-under 256. He prevailed by four.
With fairways and greens among the easiest to find in this spot of America’s heartland, the only secret is in the undulations of the bentgrass greens that challenge tournament debutants, so course experience is worth something along the Rock River. In the FedExCup era (2007-present), Dylan Frittelli is one of six breakthrough champions, but he’s the only first-time participant to win.
Last week’s experience in Motown was both the opportunity to return to action in earnest after the series of limited-field events and majors that preceded it, but it was also a tune-up for what’s in store between now and the FedExCup Playoffs. In short, the mentality must be to target birdies or better across this span. Too many pars will feel like failure in pursuit of the top 70 in FedExCup points. So, and again, the objective is to pile up the scoring opportunities and pour in the putts. One without the other is not enough.
TPC Deere Run sets up essentially the same as it has for years now. It tips at 7,289 yards, the lushest of the bluegrass rough is 4 inches and the putting surfaces could touch 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter. At 5,500 square feet on average, they’re slightly below average in area.
The first two rounds of the John Deere will be played in classic summertime heat in these parts. Friday’s holiday will feature spectacularly warm and sunny conditions that will be accompanied by a moderate prevailing breeze from a westerly direction. The weather could turn on the weekend as a system encroaches. It projects to turn up the dial on the wind as it introduces rain and the potential for storms, but daytime highs should continue to eclipse 90 degrees.
