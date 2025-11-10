Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship



It’s not like this in every winner-take-all contest in team sports, but Game 7 of the World Series played out like a final round in a PGA TOUR event. The pivotal pitches and plays of the game in Toronto resonated like the massive swings of momentum that birdies (and better) and bogeys (and worse) yield on second nines on Sundays. The fine lines that determined the outcome at the Rogers Centre were not dissimilar to the feeling of how single strokes feel so much heavier this deep into the PGA TOUR season. It’s why we love watching sports and attending competitions, but it’s also why the PGA TOUR members are pleased if they don’t need to play a leading role in that theater.