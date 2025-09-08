Power Rankings: See who leads FedExCup Fall opener at Procore Championship

The Procore is the only PGA TOUR stop across a five-week stretch that concludes with the Ryder Cup. Freshly minted FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood isn’t in the field at Silverado, but we’ll see him again stateside at the biennial competition at the end of the month. Meanwhile, 12 of the guys that Fleetwood beat at the TOUR Championship are slated to compete at the Procore, 10 of whom will be opposing him again at the Bethpage Black Course. While all of them have set their PGA TOUR membership for a while, the Procore is their best opportunity to convene and stay sharp competitively in advance of hosting the Europeans, who will be defending their title on the road.