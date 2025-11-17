Power Rankings: The RSM Classic





There are zillions of ways to describe the act and the impact of The RSM Classic. Ask any of the fellas in the field, and results would vary tremendously. But in a vacuum, it’s still just another golf tournament. Convincing the conscious mind of that is easier said than done, if achieved at all, but there’s likely one component on which everyone might agree; that is, no one would prefer to play for their job every week. It’s what helps make this tournament unique. As a result, fans are guaranteed to witness some drama late in the final round, and it may have nothing to do with who wins the tournament.