Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
4 Min Read
Vince Whaley has cashed in 18 consecutive starts spanning seven months heading into The RSM Classic. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
It’s time for the final exam for the PGA TOUR’s class of 2025.
Once again this year, The RSM Classic is the last stop of 46 tournaments. As soon as it concludes, degrees for season-long performances will be distributed in the form of eligibility status for 2026. Many in the field of 156 already are a cinch to graduate, but many more are counting on a cramming session to salvage what hasn’t made the grade to date.
As it has since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2010, Sea Island Golf Club serves as the host, so its Seaside and Plantation Courses are open-book tests as they share in their duties. The explanation of the format for the season finale, how the tracks are set up, what’s at stake and more are detailed beneath those projected to contend along the coast of Georgia.
There are zillions of ways to describe the act and the impact of The RSM Classic. Ask any of the fellas in the field, and results would vary tremendously. But in a vacuum, it’s still just another golf tournament. Convincing the conscious mind of that is easier said than done, if achieved at all, but there’s likely one component on which everyone might agree; that is, no one would prefer to play for their job every week. It’s what helps make this tournament unique. As a result, fans are guaranteed to witness some drama late in the final round, and it may have nothing to do with who wins the tournament.
Like the majority of PGA TOUR events before it, The RSM Classic includes a cut of the low 65 and ties after two rounds. It promises to be the early exit for a solid subset of the field that will turn to PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the very last chance of regaining fully exempt membership in 2026. Before the cut falls, every entrant will play the Seaside and Plantation Courses each once. After the field is whittled, only Seaside will host the third and final rounds.
Analyzing position after the opening round will require parts math and patience, for Seaside is a par 70 and Plantation is a par 72. To sign for, say, a 67 on either will reflect differently on a leaderboard sorted by score in relation to par. However, the weather is always a reliable indicator of how well one can feel about it. When the wind blows, Seaside plays harder commensurately to its par, but when it doesn’t, it’s where something special can happen, even though Plantation boasts four par 5s to Seaside’s pair.
This week’s forecast is all-in on the latter. The worst of it includes the slightest chance for rain in the third round when winds could kick up. Otherwise, it’ll be the kind of stage for which a photographer from the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce would attend to capture a few keepers. Expect lots of sun and daytime highs in the mid-70s with barely a breeze. All of that is to say that the half of the field assigned to Seaside on either Thursday or Friday should plan on hitting greens and sinking putts, because low scores will be out there.
Seaside stretches to 7,005 yards, while Plantation tips at just 7,060 yards, both familiar measurements. Since last year, the only modification of any significance was made on Seaside, where the majority of the fairway bunkers received some TLC. A larger project on the course is slated for mid-2026. The bigger Bermudagrass greens are prepped to reach 13 feet using a Stimpmeter.
The same speed is governed on the average-sized Bermuda grass putting surfaces on Plantation, and like its co-host, they also are not overseeded. The rough on Seaside is overseeded and trimmed to two inches, while its counterpart on Plantation is not overseeded and cut to an inch and a half.
Whoever prevails will be equipped with exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship next season as usual, and his PGA TOUR membership as a winner will be extended through at least 2027. He’ll also secure an exemption into the RBC Heritage as a 2025 winner.
Those finishing 51st-60th in the FedExCup will earn exemptions into the first two Signature Events of 2026 via the Aon Next 10, while all inside the top 100 will have fully exempt status and a tee time at THE PLAYERS next season.
Oh, the places they’ll go.
