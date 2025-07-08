Power Rankings: ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin ... He’s the only golfer who has qualified for the entire series of 2025 Signature Events in this field, so perhaps no one else appreciates this opportunity more than the 37-year-old from Canada who’s just 129th in the FedExCup. But that speaks only to the potential impact on retaining his card. He was an All-American at the University of Louisville and has since been honored as a Kentucky Colonel, so the unique connection is not only personal, it’s timely.

Josh Teater ... The Kentucky native and resident has pegged it in every edition of the tournament since it relocated to his home state in 2018. Back this year on a sponsor exemption, he struts in slotted eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list with a victory among three top 10s and another three top 25s, including in the last event in late June. Possesses a combination of ball-striking, putting and moxie.

Kazuma Kobori ... One of the latest entries, thanks to a solo third at the BMW International Open on Sunday. The value of it contributing to his career-best Official World Golf Ranking of 200th was greater than his win as an amateur at the NZ PGA Championship in 2019. Born in Japan but a Kiwi since he was 5, he also picked off a victory at the 2023 Western Amateur in which the likes of Nick Dunlap (T5), Michael Thorbjornsen (T9), Karl Vilips (T17) and Jackson Koivun (T21) all challenged. The second-most accurate off the tee on the DP World Tour, the 23-year-old Kobori ranks 18th in scoring in his rookie season.