Power Rankings: Ryder Cup
6 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler returns for his third Ryder Cup appearance looking to bring the Cup back into American hands at Bethpage Black. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
So, if you haven’t heard, the Ryder Cup will be contested this week. Because it’s an exhibition, and if you’re averse to trusting word of mouth, you might not know where to turn to find it on a schedule.
Kidding!
The fever is predictably and justifiably high for the 45th edition of the biennial competition. Perhaps the only thing that is more emotionally and physically taxing than what fans pour into their allegiance of the battle between the United States and Europe is that everyone has to wait until Friday for it to begin. Sorry for that reminder and the fact that your work week just got longer, but don’t worry, it’ll be worth it.
A review of the history, how Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, sets up, what’s new, the format and more all is detailed beneath the Power Rankings for both teams.
NOTE: In a match-play team competition consisting of five sessions over three days, only one of which is Singles on Sunday, and with matchups and momentum determined in real time, the ranking of the players below reflects projected impact on the event overall.
Buckle up! Then again, what’s the fun of that? If you’re not expecting unbridled enthusiasm to manifest in ways that you didn’t know it could while consuming team golf, then this most certainly is your first Ryder Cup. And if that’s the case, then you are envied by many who wish they could experience their first all over again. Very soon, the fervor wrapped in your rooting interest will be unleashed with every tee ball, approach shot, putt or gimme, all in the matter of game and gamesmanship.
The history of the Ryder Cup is akin to playing with a Matryoshka doll. As you peel away the layers, the most recent trends emerge as pathways to the expectations.
The Ryder Cup was introduced in 1927. The U.S. owns an all-time record of 27-15. However, since 1985, Europe is 13-6. That includes retaining the trophy via a tie in 1989. The opponents have traded wins in the five editions since 2014, all going to the home team. This is the smallest subset and arguably the primary narrative now, but Europe would be quick to point out that it hasn’t lost at home since 1993, so their long game is still in play. (That will rise to at least a share of top billing in Ireland in 2027.)
It’d be too easy to cite Europe’s leverage in selecting venues most Americans don’t see regularly, if ever, but the U.S. has held its own on familiar backdrops that have hosted majors on its soil, replete with Europeans, including Hazeltine National Golf Club (2016) and Whistling Straits (2021) most recently.
Bethpage Black is the latest in the parade of worthy and capable tests to deliver the goods, not to mention house the buildout of the Ryder Cup. In the context of majors only, it’s hosted two U.S. Opens (2002, 2009) and a PGA Championship (2019). Ironically, Europe holds the edge in starts at Bethpage among individuals at the last, 7-5.
Still, no matter the familiarity or lack thereof, professional golfers adapt on the fly as a way of livelihood, so course history tends to be more fact than friction. Consider that Scottie Scheffler prevailed at the Procore Championship in his tournament debut two weeks ago. If you’re keen on citing that he happens to be the top-ranked golfer in the world as the reason he succeeded, then you accept the point. In fact, the more impactful variable at the Ryder Cup is the setup of the course. As the leader of the hosts this year, captain Keegan Bradley has spearheaded the plan to favor the Yankees outside New York City.
Like a lineup stacked with pull-hitting lefties targeting the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, generous fairways serve as the most noticeable component of home-field advantage at Bethpage. Although a high percentage of the world’s best players can hang off the tee, including several on Team Europe, it’s a strategy that has contributed to the current trend of defending home turf. Captain Luke Donald himself never won a long-drive contest, but he and his assistants are not caught off guard by the decision.
In conjunction with the shorter grass off tees, at about 2-1/4 inches, the rough will be lower than it was six years ago. This is in part due to the early fall date. However, the average-sized putting surfaces consisting of a blend of Poa annua and bentgrass likely will push 13 feet using the Stimpmeter. That won’t catch anyone by surprise.
Not that Bethpage Black will be a second-shot track this week but with Foursomes scheduled for Friday and Saturday morning, and with Four-ball to follow in the afternoon on both days, you could envision a few matches favoring the strategy. Patience and acceptance is baked into the calculus in Foursomes out of which the Americans historically would be satisfied with an even score. They can lean into the aggressive tendencies favored in Four-ball for which the partnerships are paramount.
Once the competition arrives at Singles on Sunday, all bets are off concerning overall talent and luck. Matchups, momentum and grit will define who claims the final 12 points of the 28 allocated.
Until the outcome, the promise of a memorable reception – regardless of one’s perspective – awaits on the tee at the par-4 first hole. It’s new. It was built to accommodate seating for about 5,000 fans to watch every match begin and those that extend all the way to the adjacent green on the par-4 18th hole. But it’s not the only change at Bethpage Black since the 2019 PGA Championship.
Two new bunkers have been built in the fairway at the 608-yard, par-5 13th hole, the longest on the course. They are positioned in response to where drives this deep into the 21st century are returning to earth.
Bethpage is a stock par 70 that tips at 7,401 yards. It’s down 58 yards from 2019 and still reflects an increase of 49 yards at the par-4 16th hole. Five holes have been reduced ranging from seven yards at the 477-yard, par-4 15th to 33 yards at the 397-yard opener.
Forever a curiosity for the captains is if they construct alternative partnerships based on the expectation of inclement weather. Given that both teams are stacked with the best of their best, it could be paralysis by analysis to build up the mudders, but it also could be a determining factor for winning a session. It’s a fascinating consideration that likely will be in play at times this week as less-than-favorable conditions are forecast, at least early. Timing for rainfall is still days out but daytime highs are likely to reach the mid-70s. Wind isn’t expected to be a big deal unless energy encroaches.