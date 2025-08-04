Power Rankings: See who leads the Playoffs pack at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Since 2023, overall scoring at TPC Southwind has landed more than a stroke under par. It was 68.95 last year. But with new greens, controlling distance on what could be springy landing zones could impact opportunities to score, even though the putting surfaces remain governed to 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter. That allows distance off the tee to play up, which already has been a bonus on this course for the guys who can send it. The primary rough is unchanged at three inches. So, with a go-low-or-go-home requirement already fronting the equation, expect aggressive play off the tee more often than usual.