Power Rankings: See who leads the Playoffs pack at FedEx St. Jude Championship
4 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup Playoffs standings entering the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Rob Bolton
No two paths en route to a FedExCup title are alike, but the 19th winner of the season-long chase will have in common what the first 18 shared – each had to qualify for the Playoffs. With all 36 tournaments contributing to the FedExCup Regular Season in the books, the field of 70 from which this year’s FedExCup champion will emerge is set.
The series launches with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. While the course is familiar, the most important part of every hole isn’t the same. An explanation of that, what else is new on the stock 70, and much more is detailed below.
Throughout the season, phrases like the midpoint and the final stretch are tossed around to get a pulse, but until the FedExCup Playoffs arrive, it’s tough to have a solid feel for who has momentum, who needs it, and who might surprise. However, now that only three tournaments remain to determine the FedExCup champion, it’s a bona fide sprint to the finish line.
With the top 50 in FedExCup points at the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude advancing to the BMW Championship, some rounds at TPC Southwind will have to be lower than others. Opening positions and deficits in points dictate unique targets on the leaderboard for every golfer. Coupled with the absence of a cut throughout the Playoffs, even an objectively strong performance might not be enough.
In the first two stagings of the Playoffs since the field at TPC Southwind was reduced to 70 in 2023, a total of five golfers rose from outside the top 50 to qualify for the second leg of the Playoffs. The worst finish among the subset was Eric Cole’s T18 last year. The best finish of the last two years that wasn’t strong enough to stay alive was Seamus Power’s T10, also last year.
As of midday Monday, only Rory McIlroy is taking this week off. Slotted second in the FedExCup, his decision does not impact the golfers who are trying to play their way into the BMW Championship. Those who do secure starts in all Signature Events in 2026. McIlroy is also a lock to advance to the TOUR Championship. With Starting Strokes having been eliminated this year, every golfer who qualifies for the field of 30 at East Lake Golf Club will have an equal chance to prevail.
This is the fourth consecutive Playoffs that have opened at TPC Southwind, but the course has been a fixture on the PGA TOUR since 1989. While sightlines will be helpful to returning competitors, all entrants will be learning new greens. The old Champion Bermudagrass surfaces were redone and equipped with TifEagle Bermudagrass since last year’s tournament. With the introduction of new undulations and a bit of expansion around the edges (that has increased the overall size to 4,500 square feet), there will be a learning curve that existed only for debutants in recent years.
Every tee box was also reconstructed. The project lengthened three holes, most notably the par-4 fifth hole, by 44 yards. It now tips at 529 yards. The par-4 sixth is the only hole that is shorter (by 12 yards). The work yielded a net gain of 45 yards on four holes. TPC Southwind now stretches to 7,288 yards.
Since 2023, overall scoring at TPC Southwind has landed more than a stroke under par. It was 68.95 last year. But with new greens, controlling distance on what could be springy landing zones could impact opportunities to score, even though the putting surfaces remain governed to 12 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter. That allows distance off the tee to play up, which already has been a bonus on this course for the guys who can send it. The primary rough is unchanged at three inches. So, with a go-low-or-go-home requirement already fronting the equation, expect aggressive play off the tee more often than usual.
While you never can say never about inclement weather in these parts in August, the forecast actually points to consistently calm conditions all week. There won’t be any hiding from hot and steamy air – daytime temperatures easily will climb into the mid-90s – but as much as a breeze might feel good, the nonexistence of one caters to the green-light special when pulling every club that gets balls airborne.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (Playoffs)/"Perfect 30" primer; Fantasy Insider
- SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
*Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which also publishes on Tuesday.