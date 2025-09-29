Power Rankings: See who leads pack at Sanderson Farms Championship

The Country Club of Jackson is in its 12th spin as the stage for the tournament. It’s a stock par 72 that has tipped at 7,461 yards since 2020. Not unlike Silverado Resort’s North Course that hosts the Procore, the par 5s on The Country Club of Jackson have some teeth relative to the other pars on the course. And yet, last year’s scoring average for the Sanderson Farms was a tournament-low 69.416. Kevin Yu’s 72-hole aggregate of 23-under 265 is also a record. Beau Hossler matched in regulation before succumbing in a playoff. In fact, each of the last three editions of the tournament has needed overtime to determine the champion.