Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open

An obvious benefit is that the Genesis Scottish Open preps our body clocks in the United States. The Renaissance Club is situated on the southern edge of the Firth of Forth, 15 miles or so northeast of Edinburgh. That places it five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the U.S. So, balls will be in the air at 2 a.m. on the East Coast. That’s 11 p.m. Pacific Time. It’s long been a perk for all sports fans on the West Coast because of the time difference, and it applies directly to these two weeks. After this week’s treat, the back half of the fortnight includes The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, which is in the same time zone as North Berwick.