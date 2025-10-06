Power Rankings: Rasmus Højgaard rides momentum into Baycurrent Classic

The routing for the Baycurrent Classic is a composite. The first 16 holes are from the West Course, while the last two are borrowed from the East, but all were renovated by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw 10 years ago. Since, three tournaments on the Japan Golf Tour have been contested on most of the holes used this week. The most recent in 2023 and 2024 were won by Keita Nakajima and Ren Yonezawa, respectively, both of whom are in this week’s field. Overall, 17 golfers from Japan are committed, five of whom are PGA TOUR members. All of the top nine in 2025 JGTO earnings are in the field.