Power Rankings: Rasmus Højgaard rides momentum into Baycurrent Classic
Rasmus Højgaard finished T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, marking three podium finishes in his last five starts worldwide. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
Even as PGA TOUR members stride stressfully toward the finish line that will determine who plays where next year, there is an oasis: It’s this week’s Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan.
The last invitational of the 2025 season boasts a field of just 78 golfers, many of whom play the Japan Golf Tour. They are assembled on the West Course at Yokohama Country Club about five miles west of downtown, but the East Course also is utilized. Oh, and there’s no cut.
Scroll or swipe past those projected to contend for an explanation of the setup, how it’s unique and much more.
Because there’s always a target no matter a PGA TOUR member’s status, for those who competed in the Wyndham Championship and came to realize during the tournament that they weren’t going to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing strong to improve overall position in the FedExCup ranking not only allowed them to enter the FedExCup Fall with some momentum if not peace of mind. It also meant a better chance to qualify for the Baycurrent Classic.
See, the FedExCup ranking at the conclusion of the TOUR Championship was used to fill the field at Yokohama Country Club, as 60 slots were reserved in order of position. As of midday Monday, Sam Ryder was the last man in the field. He was 108th in the FedExCup at the checkpoint and has since drifted to 111th.
Most years, Ryder’s current ranking wouldn’t be cause for much concern in terms of retaining position inside the top 125 for a PGA TOUR card the following season, but with the bubble having been reduced to the top 100 for 2026, those just in and currently out are fortunate to have this opportunity to contribute to their totals. With no cut, only a mid-tournament withdrawal or disqualification can break the promise to pick up points.
Another bone is that Yokohama Country Club is a neutral site, meaning it’s hosting the tournament for the first time, so course history begins this week. Because the undulations of the bentgrass greens tipping at just 11-1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter are unfamiliar to most PGA TOUR members at the outset, ball-strikers rise as default rabbits until the field gets the feel of the putting surfaces.
All other lies on the property are on strains of zoysia grass, including the rough that’s been allowed to grow at least 3 inches outside generous fairways. It’s the only layer, as there’s no intermediate cut.
Overall par is 71, but it’s an uncommon walk. The only two par 5s are Nos. 4 and 6, and there are only three par 3s. Ten of the last 11 holes are par 4s, and the inward nine is 249 yards longer than its counterpart on the other side. Yokohama tips at 7,315 yards.
The routing for the Baycurrent Classic is a composite. The first 16 holes are from the West Course, while the last two are borrowed from the East, but all were renovated by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw 10 years ago. Since, three tournaments on the Japan Golf Tour have been contested on most of the holes used this week. The most recent in 2023 and 2024 were won by Keita Nakajima and Ren Yonezawa, respectively, both of whom are in this week’s field. Overall, 17 golfers from Japan are committed, five of whom are PGA TOUR members. All of the top nine in 2025 JGTO earnings are in the field.
In addition to the learning curve for many, Mother Nature plans to turn on the wind machine for the opening round with sustained gusts of at least 20 mph pushing in from the northeast. That will help keep daytime highs in the low 70s. The air should settle on Friday and Saturday, but it’ll rotate and again blow a bit from the opposite direction for Sunday’s finale, when it’ll likely be at least 80 degrees. Rain cannot be ruled out at times, but it shouldn’t pose a significant problem.
