Power Rankings: Bank of Utah Championship

As often is the case with unfamiliar tests, the most challenging learning curve is on the greens. Putting averages typically are inversely proportional when greens are easy to find in regulation, which was the case last year. Still, the surfaces capable of reaching a standard 12 feet on the Stimpmeter stood tall across all specific lengths. For example, among all courses measured in 2024, Black Desert’s putts-made percentage of 25.54 from 10-15 feet was the lowest. It also was fourth-hardest from 4-8 feet and fifth-stingiest for all putts inside 10 feet. With knowledge logged by many, all splits should rise but this is where the tournament will be won and not won.