Power Rankings: Bank of Utah Championship
4 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen heads to Utah fresh off a third place finish in Japan. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
As the FedExCup Fall arrives at its midpoint, it’d be a good time for a course on which those who need to find some form as the pressure mounts to step forward. Lo and behold, the Bank of Utah Championship presents such a service to PGA TOUR membership.
Black Desert Resort Golf Course proved to be exactly that elixir in its debut a year ago. Many return to the track situated in Ivins, Utah, armed with course knowledge but the open air amid the brilliance of the backdrop is a sight for sore games upon arrival no matter any experience.
What this year’s field of 132 can learn from last year’s inaugural edition, what’s changed at Black Desert in the interim and much more is detailed below the ranking of golfers projected to contend.
Leave it to a course that looks like it was built in a land of extremes to play like it. Indeed, the magnificence of southern Utah strikes the senses with color, depth and otherworldly edge not experienced regularly in a landlocked setting. Yet, because Black Desert is a resort course, it’s not intended to test as unforgivingly as pressure and time helped shape the region.
In its first spin as host of the Bank of Utah Championship a year ago, Black Desert averaged 69.061. That slotted it as the second-easiest par 71 that hosts a full field throughout the 2024 season. Only TPC Deere Run, host of the John Deere Classic, was lower at 68.781. However, unlike that parkland track alongside the Rock River in Illinois, Black Desert has no trees. How could it? In what was his final design and in a partnership with architect Phil Smith, Tom Weiskopf created a masterpiece atop a lava field.
While the magma cooled long ago, the property still delivered the heat.
Adam Svensson opened with a field-low 60 and Matt McCarty prevailed by three strokes at 23-under 261. Expansive fairways allowed the field to average 11.76 (of 14) fairways hit per golfer per round, while 7,000 square-foot greens yielded an average of 13.67 greens in regulation to the same distribution of talent. Those absurd metrics landed Black Desert inside the top-six easiest in both stats among 50 courses played last season. Distance of all drives checked in at a modest 298.8 yards (ranking in the middle third overall), but that downplays the available real estate where guys are encouraged to send it. In serving as the two holes contributing to measured driving distance, the par-5 ninth and 18th holes averaged 324.3 yards, fourth-longest among all courses.
As often is the case with unfamiliar tests, the most challenging learning curve is on the greens. Putting averages typically are inversely proportional when greens are easy to find in regulation, which was the case last year. Still, the surfaces capable of reaching a standard 12 feet on the Stimpmeter stood tall across all specific lengths. For example, among all courses measured in 2024, Black Desert’s putts-made percentage of 25.54 from 10-15 feet was the lowest. It also was fourth-hardest from 4-8 feet and fifth-stingiest for all putts inside 10 feet. With knowledge logged by many, all splits should rise but this is where the tournament will be won and not won.
Still, as a proper test proves, and even though shootouts require a combination of hitting greens and sinking putts, it’s hardly a one-trick race course. Consider the outputs of 40somethings Lucas Glover and Kevin Streelman. They tied for third last year from diametrically opposing positions. Glover led the field in greens hit, proximity to the hole and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Streelman paced in fairways hit, Strokes Gained: Putting and par-5 scoring.
Black Desert tips 50 yards longer this year at 7,421 yards. The majority of that bump is due to a new tee at the finishing hole that now stretches to 595 yards, reflective of an increase of 24 yards. The par-4 first and 10th holes split the remainder of the rise in response to an enhancement in the setup near both boxes. Bentgrass blankets the property save for three-inch bluegrass rough that flanks fairways and other areas where a lie in it is better than being forced into a decision due to one’s ball resting on igneous rock.
Perhaps the biggest difference from a year ago will be the weather. Last year’s tournament launch was staged two weeks earlier and amid daytime highs in the low 90s. That’s not possible this week as it won’t be warmer than the mid-70s throughout. There is some energy that could brush by but it should be gone by the time that balls are in the air in the opening round. Winds will be moderate at worst and only fractionally at that on the weekend.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY*: Sleepers; Top 100 Watch
- SUNDAY: Golfbet recap; Qualifiers