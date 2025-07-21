Power Rankings: 3M Open
3 Min Read
Sam Burns leads the 3M Power Rankings after cashing in 11 straight starts with a playoff loss among three top 10s and seven top 20s this season. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
Finished and filed away are four majors, eight Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, five Additional Events and another 16 competitions, so only two tournaments remain until the field of 70 is determined for the 2025 FedExCup Playoffs.
Of course, for the dozens in the field of 156 at the 3M Open who currently sit outside the bubble to qualify for the three-event series, the mindset must be that there still are two tournaments to achieve the long-range goal.
As it has throughout its brief history as the only host of the tournament since it was introduced north of Minneapolis in 2019, TPC Twin Cities presents a consistent and fair track free of extremes. For details on the setup, the expected profile of the champion and more, continue reading below.
School is out for summer, unless you’re a PGA TOUR member who has aspirations of posing for pictures at East Lake Golf Club next month as the 19th winner of the FedExCup. In that case, the good news is that TPC Twin Cities is an open-book par 71 that tips at 7,431 yards.
When presented a test like this, no one ever should fail. Even scoring a “C” is having done the bare minimum. Of course, it’s not that easy in a professional sport played outdoors with the potential of one’s fate hanging in the balance, but it’s also imperative to reach for better than an average score on a course that slots in the middle of the pack among all the PGA TOUR visits.
Indeed, from distance of all drives, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole and numerous metrics for putting, there are no trick questions at TPC Twin Cities. It’s proper, and given the stakes, it’s welcome right now more than ever. Those who already have done their homework here benefit as all five of the winners after the inaugural edition had made at least one appearance prior to rising to victory.
TPC Twin Cities also is scorable, so tendencies to trust in one’s game to sign for a red number every day shouldn’t be doubted. While wayward strikes off tees might find the 4-inch bluegrass rough, the bentgrass greens average 6,500 square feet. That combination favors pulling drivers with freedom. Long hitters are not encumbered to send it throughout most of the walk. Hitting greens and sinking putts with a Stimpmeter reading possibly touching 13 feet will pay off the muscle.
Last year’s scoring average of 70.400 was tipped because both rounds post-cut were sub 70. Gusty winds shared the headlines in the second round, but nothing that egregious is forecast at all this week. Save the potential for freshening breezes as inclement weather encroaches – which can’t be ruled out during any round but Friday’s – conditions will cooperate. Daytime temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY*: Fantasy Insider, Sleepers
- SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
*Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, which also publishes on Tuesday.