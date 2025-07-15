Power Rankings: Barracuda Championship
Max Homa sits 98th in the FedExCup heading into the Barracuda Championship. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton
In a sport in which less is more as an objective is rewarded, more is more at the Barracuda Championship. For its 14th consecutive edition, the final Additional Event of the season will use Modified Stableford scoring to measure performance.
Just like last week’s ISCO Championship, the full field of 156 includes 50 DP World Tour members. But unlike the concurrently contested Open Championship at Royal Portrush from which an easy strike with a mid-iron would find the Atlantic Ocean, the Barracuda is staged at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, which is situated just shy of 6,000 feet above sea level.
More details and nuggets about the unique format are laid out below, those projected to contend and others to consider.
Others to consider
- Pierceson Coody ... After getting blindsided by an opening 79 at the John Deere Classic, he regrouped for a T4 at The Ascendant presented by Blue on the Korn Ferry Tour last week. It’s his fourth straight top 10 and seventh on the season on that circuit. At sixth in points, he can afford to make his debut at the Barracuda, where he brings his firepower as the Korn Ferry Tour’s leading scorer. He’s also second in converting greens in regulation into par breakers.
- Erik van Rooyen ... Among the litany of breakthrough champions at Old Greenwood, he picked off his title in 2021 with a tournament-record 50 points. A neck injury thwarted a title defense, but he returned to finish T6 with 35 points in 2023, so he’s averaged over 10 points per round. Current form is uninspiring, so this stop rolls around at a terrific time for him to reignite.
- Marcus Armitage ... There are worse places to celebrate a birthday, as he is at Tahoe Mountain Club for his 38th on Tuesday, and he can do so without much stress at 31st in the Race to Dubai thanks to a pair of early top fives. He’s the only DP World Tour member with top 25s in the last two editions of the tournament – T17 in 2023 and a T24 last year.
- Martin Laird ... It wouldn’t be a Power Rankings for the Barracuda Championship without a mention of the Scot. He’s been as automatic as any golfer in any tournament, regardless of its stage. He’s 9-for-9 overall with no worse than a T21 last year. In four starts at Old Greenwood, he’s recorded two top 10s and has a scoring average of 8.94.
With this week and only two more to follow before the field of 70 is set for the FedExCup Playoffs, there is increased pressure to put four rounds together each and every time. However, when there is a floor for the worst score on every hole, it can yield freedom throughout the bag. That’s the magic of Modified Stableford scoring and at a time when some guys wish that they could pull a rabbit out instead of a lob wedge while short-sided.
Since the Barracuda transitioned to Modified Stableford scoring in 2012, it’s been the only stop on the PGA TOUR that utilizes it. The range of winning scores has been +39 to +50. Nick Dunlap totaled 49 points en route to victory last year. He offset just four bogeys with an eagle and 24 birdies. His 19-point finale after starting the round at T13 and nine points back demonstrated how deep into the tournament one’s chances to win remain alive.
Now in its sixth spin as the host, Tahoe Mountain Club caters to the possibilities as a par 71 measuring 7,480 yards. With three par 5s and adjustments to shorter clubs due to its elevation, it’s a green-light special the moment the flag drops. This dynamic was enhanced a year ago when the nines were reversed, thus positioning two of the par 5s as the 11th and 15th holes ahead of what can be a drivable par 4 as the penultimate challenge. On cue, Dunlap scored a respective birdie, eagle and birdie en route to his two-point title.
The combination of bentgrass-Poa annua greens that average just 5,300 square feet should roll to about 10 1/2 feet using the Stimpmeter. That’s a foot shorter than usual. Meanwhile, the bluegrass rough is up to five inches this year, twice its customary height.
The only envy that qualifiers of The Open Championship might have for those in Truckee, California, this week is for the weather. Spectacular conditions are on tap. It’ll be nothing but sunshine from dawn to dusk and daytime temperatures will rise into the mid-80s. A prevailing wind from a southwesterly direction will freshen during the afternoon hours.
The usual array of benefits awaits the champion if he’s a PGA TOUR member. Should a non-member emerge with victory, he would be allowed to accept PGA TOUR membership as a winner through 2026, but the equivalent of FedExCup points would not contribute to a membership total this season. Also, the top-10 exemption into next week’s 3M Open applies only to PGA TOUR members.
