Power Rankings: Barracuda Championship

Pierceson Coody ... After getting blindsided by an opening 79 at the John Deere Classic, he regrouped for a T4 at The Ascendant presented by Blue on the Korn Ferry Tour last week. It’s his fourth straight top 10 and seventh on the season on that circuit. At sixth in points, he can afford to make his debut at the Barracuda, where he brings his firepower as the Korn Ferry Tour’s leading scorer. He’s also second in converting greens in regulation into par breakers.

Erik van Rooyen ... Among the litany of breakthrough champions at Old Greenwood, he picked off his title in 2021 with a tournament-record 50 points. A neck injury thwarted a title defense, but he returned to finish T6 with 35 points in 2023, so he’s averaged over 10 points per round. Current form is uninspiring, so this stop rolls around at a terrific time for him to reignite.

Marcus Armitage ... There are worse places to celebrate a birthday, as he is at Tahoe Mountain Club for his 38th on Tuesday, and he can do so without much stress at 31st in the Race to Dubai thanks to a pair of early top fives. He’s the only DP World Tour member with top 25s in the last two editions of the tournament – T17 in 2023 and a T24 last year.