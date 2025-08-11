Power Rankings: See who leads FedExCup top 50 at BMW Championship

With an aggregate of 59 yards added in the second project, Caves Valley can now play to 7,601 yards. For the guys who kept a scorecard from 2021, they might do a double-take when they realize that the par-4 first hole that measured just 365 yards in their inaugural visit now can stretch to 481 yards. With new tees on the par-4 10th and 14th holes and relocated greens on one-third of the holes also contributing to the facelift – the last of which is at the par-3 17th that’s 53 yards longer at 245 yards – it’s almost as if the only thing that hasn’t changed at Caves Valley is its name.