Power Rankings: World Wide Technology Championship

While the talent taking the fewest strokes across 72 holes wins the race, he’s guaranteed to need fewer than his average at El Cardonal relative to other par 72s. Last year’s field checked up at 70.256, and that was more than a stroke higher than when it was the easiest par 72 among solo hosts throughout the extended 2022-23 season. However, it was due to a windy opening round when the field was over par. This week’s forecast will allow for scores to threaten the inaugural. Winds will be moderate at worst, nothing but sunshine is expected and daytime temperatures will climb easily into the 80s throughout.