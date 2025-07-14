Power Rankings: The 153rd British Open Championship

As there is for every major, there are hills to climb, a reference both metaphorically to the challenge and literally as it concerns the undulating landscape that yields stunning views of land and sea from Royal Portrush. As it concerns the former, the par-4 11th and 14th holes both averaged approximately 0.35 strokes over par and landed inside the top-10 hardest of 882 holes played throughout the 2018-19 PGA TOUR season. It’s on holes like those on which every golfer, regardless of success and experience, must remember to take what the course gives, but try not to give what the course wants to take. It’s links golf. Embracing good fortune no matter a strike is the mindset. So is accepting misfortune following the purest of contact. Luckier than good plays in these parts.