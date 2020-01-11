Monday, January 13, 2020
Smith: Sony Open victory means 'that little bit more'
HONOLULU – Cameron Smith sat four over through his first two holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He could have mentally checked out right then and there. But the plucky Australian was playing for something more than himself this week at Waialae Country Club.read more
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Winner's Bag
Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sony Open in Hawaii
Cameron Smith won the Sony Open in Hawaii after a sudden-death playoff for his second PGA TOUR win. Here's a look inside his bag.read more
Daily Wrap-Up
Smith wins in playoff at Sony Open in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- Cameron Smith of Australia won his second PGA TOUR title on Sunday when he least expected it.read more
Brendan steeled with desire again at Sony Open in Hawaii
HONOLULU – Brendan Steele, quite simply, had had enough.read more
Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
The final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii takes place today from Waialae Country Club. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.read more
Fantasy
2019-20 Korn Ferry Tour Graduate Reshuffle
Reorders occur at the conclusion of these tournaments • The RSM Classic (Nov. 24) • The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 16) • Valero Texas Open (April 5) • Rocket Mortgage Classic (May 31) • John Deere Classic (July 12)read more
Fantasy
2019-20 PGA TOUR Medical Extensions
Medical extensions in order of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Eligibility Rankingread more
Fantasy
2020 Qualifiers for majors, THE PLAYERS, WGCs
Assuming the Aloha Swing retains its familiar form, Cameron Smith knows where he’ll be for the first two weekends after the PGA TOUR emerges from its annual holiday hibernation in 2021. With a somewhat shocking victory in a playoff over an undeniably stunned Brendan Steele at the Sony Open in Haw...read more
Saturday, January 11, 2020
International Team designates $125,000 of Presidents Cup charitable funds to Australia bushfire relief
HONOLULU – Presidents Cup star Marc Leishman has, on behalf of International Team Captain Ernie Els and his other International team members and assistant captains, revealed a $125,000 donation from their 2019 Presidents Cup charitable funds to the relief efforts of the Australian bushfires.read more
Daily Wrap-Up
Steele shoots 64 to take control of Sony Open
HONOLULU -- Saturday was no time to panic, especially at a Sony Open in Hawaii with so many players in the mix that one shot could lead to a good run and change the landscape in a hurry.read more