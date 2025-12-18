2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings

All golfers who are eligible for all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship and/or any of the majors are listed alphabetically in Qualifiers . I update it weekly during the season and midweek when necessary.

Because The Sentry was canceled, golfers who won a tournament in 2025 to qualify for it are instead exempt into the RBC Heritage.

At the time this was published, several golfers could not be confirmed for having a medical extension. For whom medicals are deduced to apply, they are notated with “TBD” in the "status" column. Comments for these golfers will be revised with terms after medical extensions are finalized. I update this subset of membership when relevant in a thread on X . This is the final post for 2025.

Golfers who finished Nos. 101-200 in the 2025 FedExCup are reserved spaces when available in DP World Tour events. Of those who finished with conditional status in 2024 (Nos. 126-150 in the FedExCup), Brandon Wu (26 starts) and Troy Merritt (19) made the most of it in 2025. It’s a nice option for the eligible, so be aware (and beware) of that tug.

The target for Special Temporary Membership (STM) in 2026 is 254.028 FedExCup points. That is Trey Mullinax’s total in his position of 150th in 2025. With the conduit for 10 DP World Tour members to graduate at the conclusion of their season, STM hasn’t been utilized by those golfers or achieved by other eligible non-members. In 2025, Haotong Li, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Marco Penge all qualified for STM. None accepted but all are fully exempt PGA TOUR members in 2026 via the DP World Tour.

There are no golfers who are exempt as a Life Member or for having achieved 300 career cuts made.

As the winner of the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, Tyler Collet is allowed up to six somewhat restricted starts, but he is not a PGA TOUR member, so he is excluded from the ranking.