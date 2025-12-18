2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 51-100

Rank Golfer Age 2025 Earnings Status Comment

51 Nico Echavarria 31 2.891M* Top 70 His steady ride continues. All kinds of things about which to get excited here. He tightened the screws on his scoring vis-à-vis vastly improved putting. Qualified for the first two Signature Events via Aon Next 10.

52 Nicolai Højgaard 24 1.897M* Top 100 Rasmus’ older brother has more experience on the PGA TOUR but he’s still playing from behind as it concerns opportunities in 2026, yet he’s just as dynamic over time. Slot Nicolai after Rasmus in preference.

53 Michael Kim 32 4.105M Top 50 Cashes often, contends infrequently. Landed nine FedExCup points shy of qualifying for the TOUR Championship, but a win in September on the DP World Tour built a foundation for him to return to all four majors.

54 Ryan Gerard 26 3.872M Top 50 If you read this ranking annually, then you know that his breakout 2025 season was not surprising. After the demotion in 2024, this is where he belongs and projects to stay for a while. Still has lots to tidy up, however.

55 Rickie Fowler 37 3.441M Top 50 Now that he’s signed off on a full season after his second born, if this is who he is henceforth, so be it. Serviceable past-prime plays. Ignore whatever residual tendency you have associating him with the elite.

56 Will Zalatoris 29 1.001M* TBD Had a second back surgery (sigh) in May, so expect him to begin with a Major Medical Extension. We got a free peek at the Nedbank Golf Challenge where he placed 15th, so his value got a much-needed boost.

57 Jake Knapp 31 3.012M Top 70 Sat out from competition after not qualifying for the second leg of the Playoffs, until the Grant Thornton Invitational in mid-December. With a win and a 59 already on his résumé in two seasons, he’s a baller.

58 Ryan Fox 38 3.981M Top 50 The Kiwi presents as a fun fit with plenty of insurance in his third season. Both top 10s in 2025 were playoff wins. Fearless at this stage of his career. Solid, but not spectacular in majors. Surround him with guys who play more.

59 Sahith Theegala 28 977K* Multi-year His 2025 was a mess. He took some time off due to an injured neck but couldn’t get it in gear at all after returning to action. Fully exempt through 2026 but presents as a surprising flier in his fifth season. Yikes.

60 Sam Stevens 29 4.392M Top 50 Methodically climbing which is better than the alternative. He cashed 50 times in the last two seasons with four top 10s and 10 top 25s in both. Also 5-for-5 in his career in the majors. A win is on the horizon.

61 J.T. Poston 32 3.233M Top 50 When you get under his hood, it’s alarming that he’s regressed to TOUR average in putting, and that’s reflected in his increase in adjusted scoring average. Still a weapon for weekly formats and betting in shootouts.

62 Tony Finau 36 2.551M* Top 70 The father of six finally had an off year, so he’s on sale in salary leagues. Even if he doesn’t regain his mojo from tee to green, he still presents a low-cost upside. Not in any Signature Events or majors yet, however.

63 Matt McCarty 28 2.308M* Top 100 The darling of the second half of 2024 held his own in his first full season. Flashed moxie with a season-best T3 in his title defense of the Bank of Utah Championship. A balanced skill set is highlighted by strong putting.

64 Johnny Keefer 25 210K* Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) Blazing a ridiculous trajectory. No. 1 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup and No. 1 in 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points. Ended 2025 with a T7 at The RSM Classic to climb inside the top 50 of the OWGR. Enjoy the ride!

65 Max Homa 35 1.636M* Multi-year He’s fully exempt as a winner through 2028, so don’t sweat his status. Finished the year better than how he started, so while he can’t sneak up on anyone, that’s legitimate momentum. Continue to believe.

66 Garrick Higgo 26 2.448M* Top 100 Started 2025 with conditional status, won in April and landed inside the first Aon Next 10. Salary gamers are thrilled the season ended as he kept gouging his price with every start in the FedExCup Fall.

67 Patrick Rodgers 33 2.793M Top 70 He is what we think he is! And we really don’t care that he’s winless in 309 career starts as a pro. Since 2023, he’s 62-for-94 with three podiums, 13 top 10s and 30 top 25s. That’s fantasy value in volumes.

68 Davis Thompson 26 2.439M* Top 100 Like so many young studs, the putter leads the way, and it went in the wrong direction in 2025. He’ll figure it out because he’s that good. Meanwhile, he needs to requalify for Signature Events and majors.

69 Tom Hoge 36 4.201M Top 50 Will the real Tom Hoge please step forward! Fell off a cliff after 12 starts. Under par in 13.5% fewer rounds than 2024. The sum of the parts landed on a close-to-average season but burned quite a bit of our trust equity.

70 Emiliano Grillo 33 2.315M Top 70 Among a throng of veterans who elevate your floor in the aggregate. He’s unlikely to contend often, but he doesn’t panic. Averaged exactly 20 paydays per season across 10 seasons as a member. Seriously improved putter.

71 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 31 2.434M Top 100 Turned out to be a bit of a tease in 2025, but he’s a commodity first and foremost. The rub is that he’s not in the Signature Events or any majors in 2026. Needs a hot start (like in 2024) to change that.

72 Marco Penge 27 903K* DP World Tour (Rookie) The breakout star of the DP World Tour in 2025, so expectations are high. Poised to play all majors and showcase what got him here. Understanding and managing ADHD arguably is the Brit’s greatest win.

73 Tom Kim 23 1.496M* Multi-year Exempt as a winner through 2026 and essentially another win from covering this price tag. I was critical about his distractions throughout 2025, but he’s still having the time of his life at his age. Wouldn’t you?

74 Ryo Hisatsune 23 1.835M* Top 100 Thanks to a really nice stretch in early spring, he was never in jeopardy of losing his card but he drifted all the way to 95th in the FedExCup. He’s still young and now 2-for-2 in top-100 finishes. Sleeper.

75 Lucas Glover 46 4.397M Top 50 Refuses to fade despite continuing to give strokes away on the greens. He remains a prime example of how to thrive as a sharpshooter from tee to green. Also keeps popping into contention enough to warrant our faith.

76 Neal Shipley 25 23K* Korn Ferry Tour No surprise here. In what was his only season on the Korn Ferry Tour, he won twice and finished third twice among eight top 10s. Led the circuit in putting. So ready. Not a rookie due to eight PGA TOUR starts in 2024.

77 Jhonattan Vegas 41 2.795M Top 50 Hit the bull’s-eye of expectations with a quiet 2025 that still snared starts in all Signature Events in 2026. His tee-to-green game has slipped, but he’s distanced from the elbow and shoulder injuries. Stalwart.

78 Kevin Yu 27 2.536M* Top 70 He’s rapidly risen into the inner circle of trust among those in the rank and file. Rests infrequently, phenomenal from tee to green and a scorer. Also steadily increasing cuts made and top 25s since splashing in 2023.

79 Matti Schmid 28 2.303M* Top 70 One of the most underrated up-and-comers who’s already three seasons in on TOUR. His steady climb has been punctuated with bursts of fantastic form that pay off in the long term and for weeklies in the know.

80 Mackenzie Hughes 35 2.497M Top 70 The first year past prime is too hard to ID if it’s the one that just ended, but he was coming off a pair of special seasons, so it can’t be ruled out. Just one top 45 in his last 10 starts. Putting regressed, but still potent.

81 Eric Cole 37 2.369M* Top 100 In a word, he’s indefatigable, and that’s gold in our world, but he’s also a scorer despite below-average metrics from tee to green. The potential pop is worth a slight reach because he’ll return volume. Zero worries.

82 Byeong Hun An 34 2.652M Top 100 Coming off easily his worst season (despite entry into all Signature Events) since returning to the TOUR in 2022-23. Ran in place or regressed throughout his bag. Still dynamic with a higher floor, but speculative.

83 S.H. Kim 27 28K* Korn Ferry Tour Had conditional status on the PGA TOUR in 2025 but dedicated most of his attention to returning full-time. All he did was lead the Korn Ferry Tour in the all-around. Then went on to post a litany of top 20s in Asia. Bullish.

84 Haotong Li 30 730K* DP World Tour Remember this guy? Can you believe he’s only 30? The veteran of 49 PGA TOUR starts (15 major starts) is a first-time member but not a rookie in 2026. The native of China is fresh off a renaissance year.

85 Adam Scott 45 1.803M* Multi-year The asterisk comes with pause because of his age, but he still deserves it. Went all of 2025 without a top 10 until a pair at home in Australia late. Starts in majors await. Plug him in mid-draft and ride it out.

86 Kurt Kitayama 33 3.476M Top 50 Continues to reinvent all the while finishing with similar totals in top 10s (four) and top 25s (eight). Much longer off the tee but still efficient with the putter. 3M Open win ignited a late surge. Poised to play all majors.

87 Kristoffer Reitan 27 258K* DP World Tour (Rookie) The native of Norway punctuated a sensational 2025 with a wire-to-wire victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. A balanced attack will flatten his learning curve. Plan on starts in THE PLAYERS and all majors.

88 Mark Hubbard 36 1.763M Top 100 Fresh off another season in which he reached 20 cuts made. That’s the primary value because only 30% of his 46 paydays in his last two seasons were top 25s. Has his fans so he’s unlikely to fall far.

89 Keith Mitchell 34 2.014M Top 100 Because he’s so likable, expectations are higher than he’s earned. He’s quite useful in short and long-term formats, but he didn’t make the Playoffs in the last two seasons despite seven top 10s and 21 top 25s.

90 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 26 866K* DP World Tour (Rookie) Stud. Since his successful time at Oklahoma State, he has won three times on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024 and again recently at the Australian Open. Also a runner-up on the PGA TOUR (Puerto Rico Open).

91 Aldrich Potgieter 21 3.038M Top 70 The PGA TOUR’s longest hitter and youngest winner of 2025 (Rocket Classic) is an example of extremes, so respect the learning curve. He bagged starts in the first two Signature Events via the Aon Next 10.

92 Michael Brennan 23 1.192M* Top 100 The 2025 version of 2024 Matt McCarty played party crasher with a victory at the Bank of Utah Championship (where McCarty was defending). The Wake Forest product likely will play all of the majors. Crazy.

93 Rico Hoey 30 2.536M* Top 100 The world-class ball striker was last in Strokes Gained: Putting, but he beat TOUR average in converting greens hit into par breakers. Would love for him not to wait to catch fire, though. Inside first Aon Next 10.

94 Bud Cauley 35 3.321M Top 50 The only guy to fulfill the terms of his medical extension in 2025 authored a very quiet second half, but it was still a step in the right direction after an extended wait to return from injury. Remain patient.

95 Austin Eckroat 27 1.675M Multi-year Raise your hand if you fell in love with this player during his two-win 2024. (Guilty.) The pedigree stirred the drink, but he was uninspiring throughout 2025. Fully exempt through 2027, he has time to adjust.

96 Vince Whaley 30 1.869M* Top 100 Although likely gassed, he just as likely didn’t want the season to end given that he cashed in his last 19 starts. Ended up leading the TOUR with 72 red numbers. He’s made 140 career starts but zero in the majors.

97 Scott Stallings 40 -- Major Medical (carry-over) Didn’t peg it in 2025, so it’s been 18 months without action since he had surgery on his left shoulder and arm, but he ran the Boston Marathon in April. Has 20 starts to collect 321.061 FedExCup points.

98 Jordan Smith 33 175K* DP World Tour (Rookie) The Brit has been one of the steadiest performers on his circuit and was the first man outside the bubble for this exemption a year ago. He wanted it badly. The veteran of 12 majors is a sharpshooter with grit.

99 Takumi Kanaya 27 1.463M* Top 100 TOUR’s most accurate driver and second-best in scrambling. Opened deep in the graduate reshuffle as a Q-School grad and made it harder with a slow start until showing late life in the fall. Eight-time winner in Japan.