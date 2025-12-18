PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
10H AGO

2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 51-100

1 Min Read

Latest

Nico Echavarria discusses playing for spot in Aon Next 10 at The RSM Classic

Nico Echavarria discusses playing for spot in Aon Next 10 at The RSM Classic

    Written by Rob Bolton

    NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 15, 2026, 2025 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.

    RankGolferAge2025 EarningsStatusComment
    51Nico Echavarria312.891M*Top 70His steady ride continues. All kinds of things about which to get excited here. He tightened the screws on his scoring vis-à-vis vastly improved putting. Qualified for the first two Signature Events via Aon Next 10.
    52Nicolai Højgaard241.897M*Top 100Rasmus’ older brother has more experience on the PGA TOUR but he’s still playing from behind as it concerns opportunities in 2026, yet he’s just as dynamic over time. Slot Nicolai after Rasmus in preference.
    53Michael Kim324.105MTop 50Cashes often, contends infrequently. Landed nine FedExCup points shy of qualifying for the TOUR Championship, but a win in September on the DP World Tour built a foundation for him to return to all four majors.
    54Ryan Gerard263.872MTop 50If you read this ranking annually, then you know that his breakout 2025 season was not surprising. After the demotion in 2024, this is where he belongs and projects to stay for a while. Still has lots to tidy up, however.
    55Rickie Fowler373.441MTop 50Now that he’s signed off on a full season after his second born, if this is who he is henceforth, so be it. Serviceable past-prime plays. Ignore whatever residual tendency you have associating him with the elite.
    56Will Zalatoris291.001M*TBDHad a second back surgery (sigh) in May, so expect him to begin with a Major Medical Extension. We got a free peek at the Nedbank Golf Challenge where he placed 15th, so his value got a much-needed boost.
    57Jake Knapp313.012MTop 70Sat out from competition after not qualifying for the second leg of the Playoffs, until the Grant Thornton Invitational in mid-December. With a win and a 59 already on his résumé in two seasons, he’s a baller.
    58Ryan Fox383.981MTop 50The Kiwi presents as a fun fit with plenty of insurance in his third season. Both top 10s in 2025 were playoff wins. Fearless at this stage of his career. Solid, but not spectacular in majors. Surround him with guys who play more.
    59Sahith Theegala28977K*Multi-yearHis 2025 was a mess. He took some time off due to an injured neck but couldn’t get it in gear at all after returning to action. Fully exempt through 2026 but presents as a surprising flier in his fifth season. Yikes.
    60Sam Stevens294.392MTop 50Methodically climbing which is better than the alternative. He cashed 50 times in the last two seasons with four top 10s and 10 top 25s in both. Also 5-for-5 in his career in the majors. A win is on the horizon.
    61J.T. Poston323.233MTop 50When you get under his hood, it’s alarming that he’s regressed to TOUR average in putting, and that’s reflected in his increase in adjusted scoring average. Still a weapon for weekly formats and betting in shootouts.
    62Tony Finau362.551M*Top 70The father of six finally had an off year, so he’s on sale in salary leagues. Even if he doesn’t regain his mojo from tee to green, he still presents a low-cost upside. Not in any Signature Events or majors yet, however.
    63Matt McCarty282.308M*Top 100The darling of the second half of 2024 held his own in his first full season. Flashed moxie with a season-best T3 in his title defense of the Bank of Utah Championship. A balanced skill set is highlighted by strong putting.
    64Johnny Keefer25210K*Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie)Blazing a ridiculous trajectory. No. 1 in the 2024 Fortinet Cup and No. 1 in 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points. Ended 2025 with a T7 at The RSM Classic to climb inside the top 50 of the OWGR. Enjoy the ride!
    65Max Homa351.636M*Multi-yearHe’s fully exempt as a winner through 2028, so don’t sweat his status. Finished the year better than how he started, so while he can’t sneak up on anyone, that’s legitimate momentum. Continue to believe.
    66Garrick Higgo262.448M*Top 100Started 2025 with conditional status, won in April and landed inside the first Aon Next 10. Salary gamers are thrilled the season ended as he kept gouging his price with every start in the FedExCup Fall.
    67Patrick Rodgers332.793MTop 70He is what we think he is! And we really don’t care that he’s winless in 309 career starts as a pro. Since 2023, he’s 62-for-94 with three podiums, 13 top 10s and 30 top 25s. That’s fantasy value in volumes.
    68Davis Thompson262.439M*Top 100Like so many young studs, the putter leads the way, and it went in the wrong direction in 2025. He’ll figure it out because he’s that good. Meanwhile, he needs to requalify for Signature Events and majors.
    69Tom Hoge364.201MTop 50Will the real Tom Hoge please step forward! Fell off a cliff after 12 starts. Under par in 13.5% fewer rounds than 2024. The sum of the parts landed on a close-to-average season but burned quite a bit of our trust equity.
    70Emiliano Grillo332.315MTop 70Among a throng of veterans who elevate your floor in the aggregate. He’s unlikely to contend often, but he doesn’t panic. Averaged exactly 20 paydays per season across 10 seasons as a member. Seriously improved putter.
    71Christiaan Bezuidenhout312.434MTop 100Turned out to be a bit of a tease in 2025, but he’s a commodity first and foremost. The rub is that he’s not in the Signature Events or any majors in 2026. Needs a hot start (like in 2024) to change that.
    72Marco Penge27903K*DP World Tour (Rookie)The breakout star of the DP World Tour in 2025, so expectations are high. Poised to play all majors and showcase what got him here. Understanding and managing ADHD arguably is the Brit’s greatest win.
    73Tom Kim231.496M*Multi-yearExempt as a winner through 2026 and essentially another win from covering this price tag. I was critical about his distractions throughout 2025, but he’s still having the time of his life at his age. Wouldn’t you?
    74Ryo Hisatsune231.835M*Top 100Thanks to a really nice stretch in early spring, he was never in jeopardy of losing his card but he drifted all the way to 95th in the FedExCup. He’s still young and now 2-for-2 in top-100 finishes. Sleeper.
    75Lucas Glover464.397MTop 50Refuses to fade despite continuing to give strokes away on the greens. He remains a prime example of how to thrive as a sharpshooter from tee to green. Also keeps popping into contention enough to warrant our faith.
    76Neal Shipley2523K*Korn Ferry TourNo surprise here. In what was his only season on the Korn Ferry Tour, he won twice and finished third twice among eight top 10s. Led the circuit in putting. So ready. Not a rookie due to eight PGA TOUR starts in 2024.
    77Jhonattan Vegas412.795MTop 50Hit the bull’s-eye of expectations with a quiet 2025 that still snared starts in all Signature Events in 2026. His tee-to-green game has slipped, but he’s distanced from the elbow and shoulder injuries. Stalwart.
    78Kevin Yu272.536M*Top 70He’s rapidly risen into the inner circle of trust among those in the rank and file. Rests infrequently, phenomenal from tee to green and a scorer. Also steadily increasing cuts made and top 25s since splashing in 2023.
    79Matti Schmid282.303M*Top 70One of the most underrated up-and-comers who’s already three seasons in on TOUR. His steady climb has been punctuated with bursts of fantastic form that pay off in the long term and for weeklies in the know.
    80Mackenzie Hughes352.497MTop 70The first year past prime is too hard to ID if it’s the one that just ended, but he was coming off a pair of special seasons, so it can’t be ruled out. Just one top 45 in his last 10 starts. Putting regressed, but still potent.
    81Eric Cole372.369M*Top 100In a word, he’s indefatigable, and that’s gold in our world, but he’s also a scorer despite below-average metrics from tee to green. The potential pop is worth a slight reach because he’ll return volume. Zero worries.
    82Byeong Hun An342.652MTop 100Coming off easily his worst season (despite entry into all Signature Events) since returning to the TOUR in 2022-23. Ran in place or regressed throughout his bag. Still dynamic with a higher floor, but speculative.
    83S.H. Kim2728K*Korn Ferry TourHad conditional status on the PGA TOUR in 2025 but dedicated most of his attention to returning full-time. All he did was lead the Korn Ferry Tour in the all-around. Then went on to post a litany of top 20s in Asia. Bullish.
    84Haotong Li30730K*DP World TourRemember this guy? Can you believe he’s only 30? The veteran of 49 PGA TOUR starts (15 major starts) is a first-time member but not a rookie in 2026. The native of China is fresh off a renaissance year.
    85Adam Scott451.803M*Multi-yearThe asterisk comes with pause because of his age, but he still deserves it. Went all of 2025 without a top 10 until a pair at home in Australia late. Starts in majors await. Plug him in mid-draft and ride it out.
    86Kurt Kitayama333.476MTop 50Continues to reinvent all the while finishing with similar totals in top 10s (four) and top 25s (eight). Much longer off the tee but still efficient with the putter. 3M Open win ignited a late surge. Poised to play all majors.
    87Kristoffer Reitan27258K*DP World Tour (Rookie)The native of Norway punctuated a sensational 2025 with a wire-to-wire victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. A balanced attack will flatten his learning curve. Plan on starts in THE PLAYERS and all majors.
    88Mark Hubbard361.763MTop 100Fresh off another season in which he reached 20 cuts made. That’s the primary value because only 30% of his 46 paydays in his last two seasons were top 25s. Has his fans so he’s unlikely to fall far.
    89Keith Mitchell342.014MTop 100Because he’s so likable, expectations are higher than he’s earned. He’s quite useful in short and long-term formats, but he didn’t make the Playoffs in the last two seasons despite seven top 10s and 21 top 25s.
    90Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen26866K*DP World Tour (Rookie)Stud. Since his successful time at Oklahoma State, he has won three times on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024 and again recently at the Australian Open. Also a runner-up on the PGA TOUR (Puerto Rico Open).
    91Aldrich Potgieter213.038MTop 70The PGA TOUR’s longest hitter and youngest winner of 2025 (Rocket Classic) is an example of extremes, so respect the learning curve. He bagged starts in the first two Signature Events via the Aon Next 10.
    92Michael Brennan231.192M*Top 100The 2025 version of 2024 Matt McCarty played party crasher with a victory at the Bank of Utah Championship (where McCarty was defending). The Wake Forest product likely will play all of the majors. Crazy.
    93Rico Hoey302.536M*Top 100The world-class ball striker was last in Strokes Gained: Putting, but he beat TOUR average in converting greens hit into par breakers. Would love for him not to wait to catch fire, though. Inside first Aon Next 10.
    94Bud Cauley353.321MTop 50The only guy to fulfill the terms of his medical extension in 2025 authored a very quiet second half, but it was still a step in the right direction after an extended wait to return from injury. Remain patient.
    95Austin Eckroat271.675MMulti-yearRaise your hand if you fell in love with this player during his two-win 2024. (Guilty.) The pedigree stirred the drink, but he was uninspiring throughout 2025. Fully exempt through 2027, he has time to adjust.
    96Vince Whaley301.869M*Top 100Although likely gassed, he just as likely didn’t want the season to end given that he cashed in his last 19 starts. Ended up leading the TOUR with 72 red numbers. He’s made 140 career starts but zero in the majors.
    97Scott Stallings40--Major Medical (carry-over)Didn’t peg it in 2025, so it’s been 18 months without action since he had surgery on his left shoulder and arm, but he ran the Boston Marathon in April. Has 20 starts to collect 321.061 FedExCup points.
    98Jordan Smith33175K*DP World Tour (Rookie)The Brit has been one of the steadiest performers on his circuit and was the first man outside the bubble for this exemption a year ago. He wanted it badly. The veteran of 12 majors is a sharpshooter with grit.
    99Takumi Kanaya271.463M*Top 100TOUR’s most accurate driver and second-best in scrambling. Opened deep in the graduate reshuffle as a Q-School grad and made it harder with a slow start until showing late life in the fall. Eight-time winner in Japan.
    100Max McGreevy302.522M*Top 100Wild conclusion to 2025 with a pair of podium finishes to cement his card and a spot in the Aon Next 10. Now that he’s elevated, he might leap with a less-is-more approach given his success under pressure.

