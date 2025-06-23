The secret to 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter’s incredible length

All the while, his distance was his separating factor. He led the Korn Ferry Tour in driving distance last year and that incredible advantage has translated to the PGA TOUR. At an average of 326 yards per drive, Potgieter is 26 yards longer than the TOUR average. Put another way, if Potgieter hits an average drive, he’s likely to have two or three clubs less with his approach shot than a normal TOUR player. More than 85% of Potgieter’s measured drives have traveled over 300 yards and more than 55% have gone over 320 yards. His carry distance average is 314 yards. He leads the TOUR in all of these stats. He ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.