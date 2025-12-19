Q&A: Billy Horschel talks injury recovery, 2026 outlook and becoming next Johnny Miller

HORSCHEL: It was really cool. It's something that I’ve thought about for the last few years. You know, when I get done playing, what do I want to do? How much do I still want to stay connected to the game? There are some things that interest me. There are some things that I can be good at and some things that I won't be good at. I think on-course analysis, I don't really have a desire for that. I would love to be in the booth on 18 as a Johnny Miller. I think what Johnny Miller did for so long, people loved him or hated him, but he called it out as it is. I think we're missing a little bit of that. But I'm not sure if my skill set is good enough for the 18th tower. I think I can call golf shots really well and call it as I see it. But I think, telling little stories or quick little one-liners that Nick Faldo or Kevin Kisner may have, I'm not really good at that.