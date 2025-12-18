2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 151-200

Rank Player Age 2024-25 earnings Status Comment

151 Sudarshan Yellamaraju 24 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) The lefty who was born in India but represents Canada rode out a spot inside the bubble since a victory in the second stop. The youngest of his class can send it and roll the rock, so he should pop at times.

152 Kevin Streelman 47 226K TBD In a rare two-for-one, he sat out seven months to have and recover from surgery to repair a meniscus in a knee that he suffered while resting a bulging disc in his neck. Still can contribute on a Major Medical Extension.

153 Matthieu Pavon 33 634K Multi-year When any pro rises as fast as he did in 2023, it’s almost predictable that he won’t sustain what got him there. Alas, that’s where we find the Frenchman who went the entirety of 2025 without a top 30.

154 Taylor Moore 32 1.424M 111-125 Arguably the most surprising talent to settle in his category, but he missed a little time in April due to an injured rib, so perhaps he’ll receive a medical extension. He never found consistency after his return.

155 Brice Garnett 42 631K Multi-year The two-time PGA TOUR winner is a bit of a throwback in value. Never wows, but give him a look when you need a cut made to make a difference. Fully exempt through 2026, he’ll be as busy as he can be.

156 Davis Chatfield 26 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) Of the grads with zero PGA TOUR experience, he finished highest at 10th, which also was the best among non-winners. Led the circuit in fairways hit and slotted second in red numbers (68), one of which was a 59.

157 Trace Crowe 29 279K* Korn Ferry Tour Like other grads, he had conditional status on TOUR in 2025 but didn’t lean on it much. It was a good thing, too, because he missed the last four events with a broken right wrist. Great putter to target in shootouts.

158 Pontus Nyholm 27 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) The Swede led his class with 22 paydays but he needed to as the last man inside the bubble. Also co-led with 58 sub-70s. Balanced and seasoned, he could be sneaky even though his next TOUR start will be his first.

159 K.H. Lee 34 244K* TBD Called it quits with a back injury after one round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March. Returned for two starts in Asia in November, so he’s a mild sleeper expected to open 2026 with a Major Medical Extension.

160 Marcelo Rozo 36 -- Q-School (Rookie) The veteran of 150 Korn Ferry Tour starts arrives as one of the best stories. Limited to one start in 2023 for surgery on and recovery of his left wrist, the Colombian will lean on ball-striking and grit to make noise.

161 Zecheng Dou 28 -- Korn Ferry Tour This is the third time that he’s graduated and he needed consecutive runner-up finishes in the Finals to do so. Perhaps this promotion will be his charm, but there’s still not enough meat on the bone to endorse with confidence.

162 Brendon Todd 40 32K* TBD For the salary leaguer to round out the roster with a guy likely to have a Major Medical Extension after missing eight months. An explanation hasn’t surfaced. He also won his club championship in November.

163 Danny Willett 38 550K Major Medical (carry-over) Returned at the 2024 Masters from surgery on his left shoulder in September of 2023 and hasn’t found much traction since. Has eight starts remaining to find 219.114 FedExCup points.

164 Andrew Putnam 36 1.371M 111-125 If fantasy games measured specific components of the game, he’d be a first-round pick. He jumps off so many pages that it’s bananas that he landed in this layer. Volume from him is necessary, so restrict to DFS.

165 Doug Ghim 29 1.190M 111-125 His lunge at the finish line averted worse status, but it wasn’t enough to climb up a rung. He was still great from tee to green, so he can blame his putter in the macro. He’ll be a litmus test for choices. Flier in deep leagues.

166 Sam Ryder 36 1.314M 111-125 In seven of his eight seasons on the PGA TOUR, he’s finished outside the top 100 in the FedExCup, but 2025 was his first without a top 10 despite eight top 25s. Will be attractive as a veteran in DFS considerations.

167 Webb Simpson 40 382K Multi-year This will be his last season fully exempt as a winner, but his fantasy value disappeared long ago. He’s been able to play regularly, but he’s made just 27 starts with one top 20 across the last two completed seasons.

168 Seamus Power 38 1.318M 111-125 It wasn’t sexy relative to the headlines, but a T7 at The RSM Classic bought him a bunch of starts because he rose into this range. If he can turn back the clock with his putter, he could make some noise as a flier.

169 Joel Dahmen 38 1.231M 111-125 Couldn’t conjure the magic like a year ago. It’d be unlikely for him to return to the Korn Ferry Tour in earnest, instead remaining in favor with opportunities in the big leagues, even if occasionally. That’s not nothing.

170 Lanto Griffin 37 1.037M 111-125 The 2024 medalist at Q-School needed to return this year to achieve the same objective but fell short. Since his back surgery in July of 2022, he’s battled multiple injuries and has struggled to retain form.

171 Rafael Campos 37 216K Multi-year Since breaking through at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship (which exempts him through 2026), he’s gone 34 starts worldwide sans a top 30 and with only 10 paydays. Limit to weekly considerations.

172 John VanDerLaan 29 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) If not for the timeliest of titles in the second leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, he’d be back on that circuit for a sixth time. Picked off just two top 10s and finished 45th in the all-around, worst among his class.

173 Justin Lower 36 1.299M 111-125 Fresh off an extreme season during which his only top 30s in individual competition consisted of a pair of T3s. Gritty and easy to root for, but we need him to fix what went sideways with the putter. Scoring ballooned.

174 Kris Ventura 30 1.180M 111-125 Can’t gripe about his return to the TOUR in a vacuum, but he doesn’t pop often enough to moonlight. Yet, with a first child expected soon, his priorities as a father could positively impact performance. #NappyFactor

175 Jimmy Stanger 30 -- Medical (carry-over) Returned from tendonitis in his right elbow with three Korn Ferry Tour starts but shut it down again in April. Has 12 starts to grab 206.634 FedExCup points for a promotion; 46.092 points for conditional status.

176 Jackson Suber 26 1.254M 111-125 Enjoyed a fine rookie season with a trio of top 10s among six top 20s but missed 14 cuts in 27 starts. The firepower resonates in DFS and betting until we get the pulse of playing opportunities for this category.

177 Greyson Sigg 30 777K 126-150 The fourth-year member went 6-for-6 with four top 25s in the FedExCup Fall but couldn’t retain fully exempt status. Keep an eye on him as it may have been the Nappy Factor in play after his first child was born in June.

178 Taylor Montgomery 30 824K 126-150 The good news: He played as often as he could. The bad news: Failed to reach full terms of his medical extension and didn’t kick into gear until July. Also skipped Q-School. A reset wouldn’t be the worst thing.

179 Brandt Snedeker 45 1.192M 126-150 Paid off the loyal with his best season in years, thanks in part to vintage accuracy off the tee and putting. He’s already burned a career earnings exemption, but he’s healthy. His experience will be handy at times.

180 Adam Hadwin 38 1.079M 126-150 Unfortunately, the slide that started mid-2024 and that I referenced for concern in this space a year ago extended all the way through 2025, and he was in all of the Signature Events. Wait him out.

181 Peter Malnati 38 282K Multi-year His last top-10 was his win at the 2024 Valspar Championship that exempts him through 2026. His 2025 ended during the FedExCup Fall due to an injured chest, but he’s never been a fantasy force in any format.

182 Zach Johnson 49 918K 126-150 Impressive 2025, given he played on Past Champion status. He’s burned both available career earnings exemptions, and he becomes eligible for the PGA TOUR Champions in February. Tip of the visor for a heckuva run.

183 Nate Lashley 43 559K TBD Exited the Wyndham Championship after one round with an injured foot and hasn’t pegged it since. So, he’s poised for a medical extension, but consider him only as a midseason pickup. Still of value, but we gotta see him first.

184 Jesper Svensson 29 1.292M 111-125 Seeing that the Swede is fully exempt as a winner on the DP World Tour and because he took a pass on Q-School, it’s reasonable that we’re not going to see much of him on the PGA TOUR. Spot starts only.

185 Paul Waring 40 26K* TBD The rookie off the DP World Tour shut it down in July with an unspecified shoulder injury. Rested 20 weeks until reemerging at the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Fit for deeper salary leagues assuming he has a medical extension.

186 Tyler McCumber 34 -- Major Medical (carry-over) Teased with a runner-up in Australia to end a limited 2024 after multiple injuries and then missed the cut in his only TOUR start in 2025. Still intriguing with 13 starts to earn 175.766 FedExCup points.

187 Aaron Wise 29 22K Major Medical (carry-over) Went just 1-for-7 with a T51 at the Rocket Classic in 2025, so he still has 19 starts to earn 413.528 FedExCup points and retain status. Could be useful as a midseason acquisition if he plays regularly.

188 Ben Silverman 38 766K 126-150 For the fourth time in as many tries (dating back to 2017-18), he finished well outside the top 100 in the FedExCup. Now that he has this status, the sledding is more difficult than ever for the Canadian.

189 Cameron Champ 30 761K 126-150 Arguably the most surprising to scratch out this category after just 16 starts on Past Champion status. Five of his eight paydays were top 20s, but he misses too many cuts. Not for the conservative but still pre-prime.

190 Trey Mullinax 33 615K 126-150 Rationed the starts afforded by his medical extension properly, but he didn’t execute and went without a top-15 finish among 14 paydays, thus this position at the end of this category. He also withdrew during Q-School.

191 Ben Kohles 35 658K 126-150 Ended fourth in fairways hit, third in Greens in Regulation and second in Proximity to Hole, but his putting was among the worst in what was his fourth try on TOUR. The spike of 2024 already jumps out as an exception.

192 Zac Blair 35 663K 126-150 Given that he played on conditional status and concluded the season with both of his top 10s, he just ran out of space on what already was a shorter runway. What value he yielded now is taking a significant hit.

193 Carson Young 31 1.060M 126-150 Results overall were similar to his first two seasons, but he failed to record a podium. Key components of his game also regressed. He’s outstanding on paspalum, however, so target him on it when he’s eligible.

194 Henrik Norlander 38 1.015M 126-150 With years as a reliable ball-striker and as an occasional horse for a course, it’s easy to trust the Swede, but he failed to ignite and find a top 10 on his own ball all season. He now returns to his role as a hired gun.

195 Hayden Springer 29 1.031M 126-150 With a similar overall output as his rookie year of 2024, he exceeded expectations as a second-year member without a win on conditional status. Now comes the hard part from this category. Let him go it alone.

196 Noah Goodwin 25 796K 126-150 Endured usual rigors as a rookie while scattering six top 25s among 13 missed cuts in 25 starts. Did some good, some not so good. Still young and he’ll never have to take the first step of the learning curve again.

197 Will Gordon 29 808K 126-150 Settled for conditional status after exhausting his medical extension but couldn’t gain any traction with it. He’ll always have his pedigree and he was on a steady rise before a truncated 2024, so this should be but a blip.

198 Jeremy Paul 31 823K 126-150 Did all right for never competing on the PGA TOUR prior to his rookie season. He’s performed his best on islands and in tropical settings, so size him up for DFS in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

199 Chan Kim 35 1.007M 126-150 Regressions in his longer clubs, which are his strength, while failing to balance with improved putting led to 16 missed cuts, twice as many as his rookie total in 2024. Came close to regaining fully exempt status at Q-School.