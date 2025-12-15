More than winning: How Scottie Scheffler is shaping an era of pro golf

"Is it great to be able to win tournaments and to accomplish the things I have in the game of golf? Yeah, it brings tears to my eyes just to think about it because I've literally worked my entire life to be good at this sport," Scheffler said during a five-minute soliloquy on why life as a pro golfer isn’t fulfilling. "To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling. To get to live out your dreams is very special, but at the end of the day, I'm not out here to inspire the next generation of golfers. I'm not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world, because what's the point?