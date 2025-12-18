2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 201-213

Rank Golfer Age 2025 Earnings Status Comment

201 Harry Higgs 34 908K 126-150 Manifested but a lone top 20 in his return to TOUR, but it was a playoff loss (Myrtle Beach). The year still ended on a high note as his wife delivered their first child in the fall, but he’s in a tough spot to contribute in our world.

202 Paul Peterson 37 848K 126-150 The left-handed sharpshooter ranked third in both fairways hit and proximity to the hole. He also had his moments. Two of his three top 40s in individual competition were in Additional Events, so make a note of that.

203 Frankie Capan III 26 1.108M 126-150 Splashed with high praise from his peers and dazzled with a pair of thirds, but the 2025 rookie ranked last in many metrics off the tee and on approach. Careers are not linear, so anything he gives is a bonus.

204 David Skinns 43 783K 126-150 The Brit logged a season during which the invisible lines that determine great from good determined his fate. Except for his status, it was remarkably similar across the board to 2024. The demotion eliminates his value.

205 C.T. Pan 34 186K* TBD Made seven starts before opting for surgery on his left wrist in early May, so he should be equipped with a Major Medical Extension. While he comes cheap, he will not hurry back, so don’t rush into him, if at all.

206 Parker Coody 26 -- Medical (carry-over) Opened 2025 with four starts (due to an injured wrist) to eclipse 268.730 FedExCup points but made only three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Scheduled to play in a charity event in December, a good sign.

207 Vincent Norrman 28 168K TBD An injured back sidelined the Swede after seven starts in 2025, so he’d be poised for a Major Medical Extension with a fair allotment of starts, but he went all of 2024 without recording a top 30 worldwide. Pass.

208 David Lingmerth 38 -- Major Medical (carry-over) He shut it down for physical reasons after two starts early in 2024 and hasn’t played since. Of all carry-overs, he has the most starts (25 to earn 419.861 FedExCup points), but we just need to see him.

209 Nicholas Lindheim 41 -- Medical (carry-over) If I wrote a Power Rankings for back injuries, he just might sit No. 1. You have to feel for him. Even if he doesn’t clear 321.008 FedExCup points with his six starts remaining, a return at all would be special.

210 Michael Thompson 40 -- Major Medical (carry-over) Injuries have kept him sidelined since May of 2023, so he remains equipped with 15 starts to bank 300.352 FedExCup points. Wait until he reappears to consider.

211 Vince Covello 43 51K Medical (carry-over) Finally returned in earnest after an extended time away for an injured back and went 4-for-13 with no top 50s, so he’s down to four starts to bag 419.609 FedExCup points. Abstain.

212 John Huh 35 -- Major Medical (carry-over) Hasn’t competed anywhere since November of 2022, so he’d still have 24 starts to secure 394.490 FedExCup points. Volume has value even in the face of the unknown. Don’t forget about him.