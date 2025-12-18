10H AGO
2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 201-213
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
NOTE: All of the golfers ranked include ages as of Jan. 15, 2026, 2025 earnings (“salary”) and levels of status on the PGA TOUR. An asterisk beside a salary value indicates that a golfer is a bargain.
|Rank
|Golfer
|Age
|2025 Earnings
|Status
|Comment
|201
|Harry Higgs
|34
|908K
|126-150
|Manifested but a lone top 20 in his return to TOUR, but it was a playoff loss (Myrtle Beach). The year still ended on a high note as his wife delivered their first child in the fall, but he’s in a tough spot to contribute in our world.
|202
|Paul Peterson
|37
|848K
|126-150
|The left-handed sharpshooter ranked third in both fairways hit and proximity to the hole. He also had his moments. Two of his three top 40s in individual competition were in Additional Events, so make a note of that.
|203
|Frankie Capan III
|26
|1.108M
|126-150
|Splashed with high praise from his peers and dazzled with a pair of thirds, but the 2025 rookie ranked last in many metrics off the tee and on approach. Careers are not linear, so anything he gives is a bonus.
|204
|David Skinns
|43
|783K
|126-150
|The Brit logged a season during which the invisible lines that determine great from good determined his fate. Except for his status, it was remarkably similar across the board to 2024. The demotion eliminates his value.
|205
|C.T. Pan
|34
|186K*
|TBD
|Made seven starts before opting for surgery on his left wrist in early May, so he should be equipped with a Major Medical Extension. While he comes cheap, he will not hurry back, so don’t rush into him, if at all.
|206
|Parker Coody
|26
|--
|Medical (carry-over)
|Opened 2025 with four starts (due to an injured wrist) to eclipse 268.730 FedExCup points but made only three Korn Ferry Tour starts. Scheduled to play in a charity event in December, a good sign.
|207
|Vincent Norrman
|28
|168K
|TBD
|An injured back sidelined the Swede after seven starts in 2025, so he’d be poised for a Major Medical Extension with a fair allotment of starts, but he went all of 2024 without recording a top 30 worldwide. Pass.
|208
|David Lingmerth
|38
|--
|Major Medical (carry-over)
|He shut it down for physical reasons after two starts early in 2024 and hasn’t played since. Of all carry-overs, he has the most starts (25 to earn 419.861 FedExCup points), but we just need to see him.
|209
|Nicholas Lindheim
|41
|--
|Medical (carry-over)
|If I wrote a Power Rankings for back injuries, he just might sit No. 1. You have to feel for him. Even if he doesn’t clear 321.008 FedExCup points with his six starts remaining, a return at all would be special.
|210
|Michael Thompson
|40
|--
|Major Medical (carry-over)
|Injuries have kept him sidelined since May of 2023, so he remains equipped with 15 starts to bank 300.352 FedExCup points. Wait until he reappears to consider.
|211
|Vince Covello
|43
|51K
|Medical (carry-over)
|Finally returned in earnest after an extended time away for an injured back and went 4-for-13 with no top 50s, so he’s down to four starts to bag 419.609 FedExCup points. Abstain.
|212
|John Huh
|35
|--
|Major Medical (carry-over)
|Hasn’t competed anywhere since November of 2022, so he’d still have 24 starts to secure 394.490 FedExCup points. Volume has value even in the face of the unknown. Don’t forget about him.
|213
|Tiger Woods
|50
|--
|Multi-year
|Well, he made it to eligibility for the PGA TOUR Champions without the need for a career earnings exemption. His PGA TOUR status extends through 2026 as a winner, but it’s a formality for us. Get well, Tiger!