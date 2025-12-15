Scottie Scheffler named 2025 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Aldrich Potgieter wins Rookie of the Year

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on being named PGA TOUR Player of the Year and Aldrich Potgieter on earning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year honors for 2025,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “Scottie’s consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA TOUR, and we’re excited to see what he will deliver in 2026.