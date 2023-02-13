PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

2023 Qualifiers for THE PLAYERS and the majors

3 Min Read

Golfbet

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Scottie Scheffler wasn’t on pace to be in jeopardy of not having fully exempt status in 2028, but it’s no longer a concern after his victory at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday.

    The 2022 Masters champion is exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship and all majors for years, so his successful title defense of his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR didn’t yield anything new in the short-term. Other than a $3.6-million payday in the second designated event of the season and a return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking ... breath ... the only benefit he gained was an additional season at the end of his multi-year membership exemption. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, because of his win at the Masters, it had extended the maximum five seasons through 2027. The 26-year-old now is fully exempt as a winner through his age-32 season.

    Only Scheffler doing big things could bump the lede entering the weekend. The USGA recently released the list of all exempt players into the U.S. Open as well as new qualifying criteria into the major.

    Exemptions for all currently qualified are noted in the alphabetical list below. In addition to REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA at the bottom, new exemptions for the golfers on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour are specified. The NCAA Division 1 individual champion also will earn a spot in the field of 156 for the first time.

    Qualifying criteria for the PGA Championship and The Open Championship remain TBD.

    NOTE: Golfers are omitted if they recently haven’t competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g., The Open Championship=Justin Leonard).

    TPC = THE PLAYERS Championship

    MAS = Masters

    PGA = PGA Championship

    US = U.S. Open

    OPEN = The Open Championship

    Recent Additions

    TPC -- none

    MAS -- none

    PGA -- none

    US -- (all currently exempt have been added below)

    OPEN -- none


    GolferQualified
    Abraham AncerMAS
    Haydn BarronOPEN
    Sam BennettMAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in the Masters)
    Daniel BergerTPC
    Christiaan BezuidenhoutTPC, OPEN
    Dan BradburyOPEN
    Keegan BradleyTPC, MAS, US
    Ryan BrehmTPC
    Hayden BuckleyTPC
    Sam BurnsTPC, MAS, US
    Alejandro CañizaresOPEN
    Patrick CantlayTPC, MAS, US
    Ben CarrMAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
    Cameron ChampMAS
    Stewart CinkTPC
    Wyndham ClarkTPC
    Corey ConnersTPC, MAS, US
    Fred CouplesMAS
    Harrison CroweMAS (must remain an amateur to compete)
    Joel DahmenTPC, US
    Cam DavisTPC
    Jason DayTPC
    Bryson DeChambeauMAS, US
    Wenyi DingUS (must remain an amateur to compete)
    Tyler DuncanTPC
    Mateo Fernández de OliveiraMAS, US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in all)
    Tony FinauTPC, MAS, US
    Zack FischerOPEN
    Matt FitzpatrickTPC, MAS, US
    Tommy FleetwoodTPC, MAS
    Rickie FowlerTPC
    Ryan FoxMAS
    Dylan FrittelliTPC
    Sergio GarciaMAS
    Doug GhimTPC
    Lucas GloverTPC
    Talor GoochMAS
    Lanto GriffinTPC
    Emiliano GrilloTPC
    Chesson HadleyTPC
    Adam HadwinTPC, US
    James HahnTPC
    Nick HardyTPC
    Brian HarmanTPC, MAS, US
    Padraig HarringtonUS
    Tyrrell HattonTPC, MAS
    Russell HenleyTPC, MAS
    Lucas HerbertTPC
    Kramer HickokTPC
    Kazuki HigaMAS
    Lee HodgesTPC
    Tom HogeTPC, MAS, US
    Max HomaTPC, MAS, US
    Billy HorschelTPC, MAS, US
    Beau HosslerTPC
    Viktor HovlandTPC, MAS, US
    Mark HubbardTPC
    Mackenzie HughesTPC, MAS
    John HuhTPC
    Sungjae ImTPC, MAS, US
    Stephen JaegerTPC
    Dustin JohnsonMAS, US
    Zach JohnsonMAS
    Martin KaymerUS
    Jerry KellyTPC
    Si Woo KimTPC, MAS
    Tom KimTPC, MAS, US
    Chris KirkTPC
    Kevin KisnerTPC, MAS
    Kurt KitayamaTPC, MAS
    Patton KizzireTPC
    Russell KnoxTPC
    Brooks KoepkaMAS, US
    Jason KokrakMAS
    Kelly KraftTPC
    Matt KucharTPC
    Martin LairdTPC
    Bernhard LangerMAS
    Nate LashleyTPC
    Danny LeeTPC
    K.H. LeeTPC, MAS, US
    Min Woo LeeOPEN
    David LipskyTPC
    Luke ListTPC
    Adam LongTPC
    Justin LowerTPC
    Shane LowryTPC, MAS, US
    Sandy LyleMAS
    Peter MalnatiTPC
    Hideki MatsuyamaTPC, MAS, US
    Denny McCarthyTPC, US
    Matthew McCleanMAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
    Max McGreevyTPC
    Rory McIlroyTPC, MAS, US
    Maverick McNealyTPC
    Adrian MeronkMAS
    Troy MerrittTPC
    Phil MickelsonMAS, US
    Keith MitchellTPC
    Larry MizeMAS
    Francesco MolinariTPC, MAS, US
    Taylor MooreTPC
    Collin MorikawaTPC, MAS, US
    Trey MullinaxTPC
    Sebastián MuñozTPC
    Kevin NaMAS
    Matthew NeSmithTPC
    Joaquin NiemannMAS, US
    Alex NorenTPC, MAS
    José Maria OlazábalMAS
    Louis OosthuizenMAS
    Ryan PalmerTPC
    C.T. PanTPC
    Taylor PendrithTPC
    Mito PereiraTPC, MAS
    Scott PiercyTPC
    Thomas PietersMAS
    J.T. PostonTPC, MAS, US
    Aldrich PotgieterMAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
    Seamus PowerTPC, MAS
    Andrew PutnamTPC
    Jon RahmTPC, MAS, US
    Aaron RaiTPC
    Chad RameyTPC
    Chez ReavieTPC
    Doc RedmanTPC
    Patrick ReedMAS
    Davis RileyTPC
    Patrick RodgersTPC
    Justin RoseTPC, MAS, US
    Sam RyderTPC
    Gordon SargentMAS
    Xander SchauffeleTPC, MAS, US
    Scottie SchefflerTPC, MAS, US
    Adam SchenkTPC
    Matthias SchwabTPC
    Charl SchwartzelMAS
    Adam ScottTPC, MAS, US
    Greyson SiggTPC
    Webb SimpsonTPC
    Vijay SinghMAS
    Alex SmalleyTPC
    Cameron SmithMAS, US
    Austin SmothermanTPC
    J.J. SpaunTPC
    Jordan SpiethTPC, MAS, US
    Scott StallingsTPC, MAS, US
    Brendan SteeleTPC
    Sepp StrakaTPC, MAS, US
    Robert StrebTPC
    Kevin StreelmanTPC
    Justin SuhTPC, US
    Adam SvenssonTPC, MAS
    Callum TarrenTPC
    Nick TaylorTPC
    Sahith TheegalaTPC, MAS, US
    Justin ThomasTPC, MAS, US
    Michael ThompsonTPC
    Brendon ToddTPC
    Kevin TwayTPC
    Sami VälimäkiOPEN
    Harold Varner IIIMAS
    Jhonattan VegasTPC
    Matt WallaceTPC
    Bubba WatsonMAS
    Nick WatneyTPC
    Mike WeirMAS
    Vince WhaleyTPC
    Danny WillettTPC, MAS
    Aaron WiseTPC, MAS, US
    Gary WoodlandTPC, MAS, US
    Tiger WoodsTPC, MAS, US
    Brandon WuTPC
    Cameron YoungTPC, MAS, US
    Will ZalatorisTPC, MAS, US

    REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA

    Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.

    THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) – March 9-12

    • Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before THE PLAYERS.

    • Top 10 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of The Honda Classic (Feb. 26).

    • Top 50 of Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 27).

    • If necessary to complete the field of 144, golfers outside the Top 10 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the Honda Classic on Feb. 26 will gain entry in order of position.

    MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club – April 6-9

    • Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for the TOUR Championship.

    • Top 50 of Official World Golf Ranking (April 2).

    • Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

    PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Oak Hill Country Club – May 18-21

    • TBD

    U.S. OPEN (US) @ The Los Angeles Country Club (North) – June 15-18

    • Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2022 U.S. Open.

    • Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 12).

    • Winner of the Masters (April 9).

    • Winner of the PGA Championship (May 21).

    • Top 5, not otherwise exempt, in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).

    • Top 2, not otherwise exempt, in the 2022 Race to Dubai at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).

    • Top player, not otherwise exempt, in the 2023 Race to Dubai at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).

    • Top 60 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 22).

    • Winner of the NCAA Division 1 individual championship, if still an amateur (May 29).

    • Final qualifying (late May-early June).

    • Top 2, not otherwise exempt, in the DP World Tour Qualifying Series: Italian Open (May 7), Saudal Open (May 14), KLM Open (May 28), European Open (June 4).

    • Top 60 of Official World Golf Ranking (June 12).

    • Special exemptions per the USGA.

    THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Liverpool – July 20-23

    • TBD (planned to be released in February)

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.