The 2022 Masters champion is exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship and all majors for years, so his successful title defense of his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR didn’t yield anything new in the short-term. Other than a $3.6-million payday in the second designated event of the season and a return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking ... breath ... the only benefit he gained was an additional season at the end of his multi-year membership exemption. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, because of his win at the Masters, it had extended the maximum five seasons through 2027. The 26-year-old now is fully exempt as a winner through his age-32 season.