2023 Qualifiers for THE PLAYERS and the majors
Written by Rob Bolton
Scottie Scheffler wasn’t on pace to be in jeopardy of not having fully exempt status in 2028, but it’s no longer a concern after his victory at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday.
The 2022 Masters champion is exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship and all majors for years, so his successful title defense of his breakthrough title on the PGA TOUR didn’t yield anything new in the short-term. Other than a $3.6-million payday in the second designated event of the season and a return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking ... breath ... the only benefit he gained was an additional season at the end of his multi-year membership exemption. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, because of his win at the Masters, it had extended the maximum five seasons through 2027. The 26-year-old now is fully exempt as a winner through his age-32 season.
Only Scheffler doing big things could bump the lede entering the weekend. The USGA recently released the list of all exempt players into the U.S. Open as well as new qualifying criteria into the major.
Exemptions for all currently qualified are noted in the alphabetical list below. In addition to REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA at the bottom, new exemptions for the golfers on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour are specified. The NCAA Division 1 individual champion also will earn a spot in the field of 156 for the first time.
Qualifying criteria for the PGA Championship and The Open Championship remain TBD.
NOTE: Golfers are omitted if they recently haven’t competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g., The Open Championship=Justin Leonard).
TPC = THE PLAYERS Championship
MAS = Masters
PGA = PGA Championship
US = U.S. Open
OPEN = The Open Championship
Recent Additions
TPC -- none
MAS -- none
PGA -- none
US -- (all currently exempt have been added below)
OPEN -- none
|Golfer
|Qualified
|Abraham Ancer
|MAS
|Haydn Barron
|OPEN
|Sam Bennett
|MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in the Masters)
|Daniel Berger
|TPC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|TPC, OPEN
|Dan Bradbury
|OPEN
|Keegan Bradley
|TPC, MAS, US
|Ryan Brehm
|TPC
|Hayden Buckley
|TPC
|Sam Burns
|TPC, MAS, US
|Alejandro Cañizares
|OPEN
|Patrick Cantlay
|TPC, MAS, US
|Ben Carr
|MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
|Cameron Champ
|MAS
|Stewart Cink
|TPC
|Wyndham Clark
|TPC
|Corey Conners
|TPC, MAS, US
|Fred Couples
|MAS
|Harrison Crowe
|MAS (must remain an amateur to compete)
|Joel Dahmen
|TPC, US
|Cam Davis
|TPC
|Jason Day
|TPC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|MAS, US
|Wenyi Ding
|US (must remain an amateur to compete)
|Tyler Duncan
|TPC
|Mateo Fernández de Oliveira
|MAS, US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in all)
|Tony Finau
|TPC, MAS, US
|Zack Fischer
|OPEN
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|TPC, MAS, US
|Tommy Fleetwood
|TPC, MAS
|Rickie Fowler
|TPC
|Ryan Fox
|MAS
|Dylan Frittelli
|TPC
|Sergio Garcia
|MAS
|Doug Ghim
|TPC
|Lucas Glover
|TPC
|Talor Gooch
|MAS
|Lanto Griffin
|TPC
|Emiliano Grillo
|TPC
|Chesson Hadley
|TPC
|Adam Hadwin
|TPC, US
|James Hahn
|TPC
|Nick Hardy
|TPC
|Brian Harman
|TPC, MAS, US
|Padraig Harrington
|US
|Tyrrell Hatton
|TPC, MAS
|Russell Henley
|TPC, MAS
|Lucas Herbert
|TPC
|Kramer Hickok
|TPC
|Kazuki Higa
|MAS
|Lee Hodges
|TPC
|Tom Hoge
|TPC, MAS, US
|Max Homa
|TPC, MAS, US
|Billy Horschel
|TPC, MAS, US
|Beau Hossler
|TPC
|Viktor Hovland
|TPC, MAS, US
|Mark Hubbard
|TPC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|TPC, MAS
|John Huh
|TPC
|Sungjae Im
|TPC, MAS, US
|Stephen Jaeger
|TPC
|Dustin Johnson
|MAS, US
|Zach Johnson
|MAS
|Martin Kaymer
|US
|Jerry Kelly
|TPC
|Si Woo Kim
|TPC, MAS
|Tom Kim
|TPC, MAS, US
|Chris Kirk
|TPC
|Kevin Kisner
|TPC, MAS
|Kurt Kitayama
|TPC, MAS
|Patton Kizzire
|TPC
|Russell Knox
|TPC
|Brooks Koepka
|MAS, US
|Jason Kokrak
|MAS
|Kelly Kraft
|TPC
|Matt Kuchar
|TPC
|Martin Laird
|TPC
|Bernhard Langer
|MAS
|Nate Lashley
|TPC
|Danny Lee
|TPC
|K.H. Lee
|TPC, MAS, US
|Min Woo Lee
|OPEN
|David Lipsky
|TPC
|Luke List
|TPC
|Adam Long
|TPC
|Justin Lower
|TPC
|Shane Lowry
|TPC, MAS, US
|Sandy Lyle
|MAS
|Peter Malnati
|TPC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|TPC, MAS, US
|Denny McCarthy
|TPC, US
|Matthew McClean
|MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
|Max McGreevy
|TPC
|Rory McIlroy
|TPC, MAS, US
|Maverick McNealy
|TPC
|Adrian Meronk
|MAS
|Troy Merritt
|TPC
|Phil Mickelson
|MAS, US
|Keith Mitchell
|TPC
|Larry Mize
|MAS
|Francesco Molinari
|TPC, MAS, US
|Taylor Moore
|TPC
|Collin Morikawa
|TPC, MAS, US
|Trey Mullinax
|TPC
|Sebastián Muñoz
|TPC
|Kevin Na
|MAS
|Matthew NeSmith
|TPC
|Joaquin Niemann
|MAS, US
|Alex Noren
|TPC, MAS
|José Maria Olazábal
|MAS
|Louis Oosthuizen
|MAS
|Ryan Palmer
|TPC
|C.T. Pan
|TPC
|Taylor Pendrith
|TPC
|Mito Pereira
|TPC, MAS
|Scott Piercy
|TPC
|Thomas Pieters
|MAS
|J.T. Poston
|TPC, MAS, US
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in both)
|Seamus Power
|TPC, MAS
|Andrew Putnam
|TPC
|Jon Rahm
|TPC, MAS, US
|Aaron Rai
|TPC
|Chad Ramey
|TPC
|Chez Reavie
|TPC
|Doc Redman
|TPC
|Patrick Reed
|MAS
|Davis Riley
|TPC
|Patrick Rodgers
|TPC
|Justin Rose
|TPC, MAS, US
|Sam Ryder
|TPC
|Gordon Sargent
|MAS
|Xander Schauffele
|TPC, MAS, US
|Scottie Scheffler
|TPC, MAS, US
|Adam Schenk
|TPC
|Matthias Schwab
|TPC
|Charl Schwartzel
|MAS
|Adam Scott
|TPC, MAS, US
|Greyson Sigg
|TPC
|Webb Simpson
|TPC
|Vijay Singh
|MAS
|Alex Smalley
|TPC
|Cameron Smith
|MAS, US
|Austin Smotherman
|TPC
|J.J. Spaun
|TPC
|Jordan Spieth
|TPC, MAS, US
|Scott Stallings
|TPC, MAS, US
|Brendan Steele
|TPC
|Sepp Straka
|TPC, MAS, US
|Robert Streb
|TPC
|Kevin Streelman
|TPC
|Justin Suh
|TPC, US
|Adam Svensson
|TPC, MAS
|Callum Tarren
|TPC
|Nick Taylor
|TPC
|Sahith Theegala
|TPC, MAS, US
|Justin Thomas
|TPC, MAS, US
|Michael Thompson
|TPC
|Brendon Todd
|TPC
|Kevin Tway
|TPC
|Sami Välimäki
|OPEN
|Harold Varner III
|MAS
|Jhonattan Vegas
|TPC
|Matt Wallace
|TPC
|Bubba Watson
|MAS
|Nick Watney
|TPC
|Mike Weir
|MAS
|Vince Whaley
|TPC
|Danny Willett
|TPC, MAS
|Aaron Wise
|TPC, MAS, US
|Gary Woodland
|TPC, MAS, US
|Tiger Woods
|TPC, MAS, US
|Brandon Wu
|TPC
|Cameron Young
|TPC, MAS, US
|Will Zalatoris
|TPC, MAS, US
REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA
Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) – March 9-12
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before THE PLAYERS.
• Top 10 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of The Honda Classic (Feb. 26).
• Top 50 of Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 27).
• If necessary to complete the field of 144, golfers outside the Top 10 in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the Honda Classic on Feb. 26 will gain entry in order of position.
MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club – April 6-9
• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for the TOUR Championship.
• Top 50 of Official World Golf Ranking (April 2).
• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ Oak Hill Country Club – May 18-21
• TBD
U.S. OPEN (US) @ The Los Angeles Country Club (North) – June 15-18
• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2022 U.S. Open.
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 12).
• Winner of the Masters (April 9).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 21).
• Top 5, not otherwise exempt, in the FedExCup at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, in the 2022 Race to Dubai at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).
• Top player, not otherwise exempt, in the 2023 Race to Dubai at the conclusion of the PGA Championship (May 21).
• Top 60 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 22).
• Winner of the NCAA Division 1 individual championship, if still an amateur (May 29).
• Final qualifying (late May-early June).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, in the DP World Tour Qualifying Series: Italian Open (May 7), Saudal Open (May 14), KLM Open (May 28), European Open (June 4).
• Top 60 of Official World Golf Ranking (June 12).
• Special exemptions per the USGA.
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal Liverpool – July 20-23
• TBD (planned to be released in February)
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.