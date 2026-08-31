The funny thing about this recap of the TOUR Championship is that almost all of the exemptions available for reaching the last leg of the FedExCup Playoffs were captured earlier in the series. The 50 who advanced to the BMW Championship secured spots in all Signature Events in 2027, while the 30 who played on to vie for the 20th FedExCup title shored up tee times in next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.