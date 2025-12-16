'Optum Golf Channel Games': How to watch, format, teams, more

Timed drive competition: Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.

Timed short-game competition: A combination of chipping and putting in which players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet from varying distances — with just three minutes to complete both challenges.

Fourteen-club challenge: Two teams of two players from each side will square off, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player, per side — and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.

Timed shootout: This four-player, alternate-shot challenge takes place on three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.