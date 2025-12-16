'Optum Golf Channel Games': How to watch, format, teams, more
Written by Staff
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will go head-to-head at the upcoming "Optum Golf Channel Games," a new, rapid-fire golf competition set for Dec. 17 and airing on Golf Channel and USA Network.
How to follow the Golf Channel Games (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday: 7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel and USA Network)
- “Golf Central Pregame” will lead into the event at 7 p.m., with a “Postgame” upon conclusion.
What are the teams for the Golf Channel Games?
McIlroy and Scheffler will captain the primetime event, to be played at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. McIlroy’s team will include Shane Lowry, Haotong Li and Luke Donald, while Scheffler's lineup features Sam Burns, Luke Clanton and Keegan Bradley.
What is the format for the Golf Channel Games?
The competition will not resemble traditional golf, but rather a series of time- and strategy-focused challenges, emulated by events like the NFL Combine and all-star games in other professional sports. McIlroy and Scheffler will lead two four-man teams through the following challenges:
- Timed drive competition: Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.
- Timed short-game competition: A combination of chipping and putting in which players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet from varying distances — with just three minutes to complete both challenges.
- Fourteen-club challenge: Two teams of two players from each side will square off, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs will be used — seven shots per player, per side — and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.
- Timed shootout: This four-player, alternate-shot challenge takes place on three holes with players staged throughout each hole: one on the tee, one in the fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.
- Captain's challenge: The last competition will pit McIlroy and Scheffler against each other, specifically. Each will hit from predetermined locations, and shots will include irons from a variety of distances, as well as wedge, pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 30-foot putt and 10-foot putt.