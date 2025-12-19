Q&A: Meet Agustin Pizá, the mind behind wild, new TGL hole designs

PIZÁ: When I heard about (TGL) and had this opportunity, one of the first things that I wrote down in my notebook was, "Let's create an ode to Tiger Woods." I didn't know what it was. I just wanted one of our holes to be something special to give back, like, "Hey, you know, this is yours. This is for you. You made it a signature shot." We've seen it, we've lived it. We have a lot of great memories about it. So why not grab it? And then, when I really started to think, what's it going to be? Obviously, he has a lot of shots … He's given us so much that I wanted to give back in what I could do, what's in my power to do. So that's when it was like, let's go for the stinger. Let's see if we can create something special where I can justify the stinger on VR, on the screen. So that was a little bit of a creative process. OK, let's create this arc right here. Let's create this top part right here so you can hit the stinger, anything below 50 feet for the apex. Let's ask for those shots.