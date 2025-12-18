2026 PGA TOUR full-membership fantasy rankings: Nos. 101-150

Rank Golfer Age 2025 Earnings Status Comment

101 Stephan Jaeger 36 2.684M Top 70 Limped into the FedExCup Playoffs and ultimately was bounced from the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in over two years. In jeopardy of no majors in 2026. Busy schedule quells some fear.

102 Alex Smalley 29 2.337M Top 100 Needed to improve his putting in 2025, and he did, but he also shed strokes in his stronger components from tee to green. Still wouldn’t mind more consistency week over week, but he’s a road warrior. Insurance.

103 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 25 29K* Korn Ferry Tour The Belgian has a flair for the dramatic. Won in his pro debut in 2023, spun a 59 this past June, and, while outside the top-20 bubble in October, won with a tour record in relation to par (33-under).

104 Lee Hodges 30 1.617M* 101-110 Finished just 2.045 FedExCup points outside the top 100, but still eliminated the need for a medical extension after missing a little time early in 2025. Value in all formats but especially for full-season gamers.

105 Kevin Roy 35 1.734M Top 100 Sometimes sophomores surge. Carried forward 2024 Korn Ferry Tour play in his TOUR return for three top 10s, eight top 25s and positive metrics in all Strokes Gained. Lots of quality in a low-risk piece in his prime.

106 Luke Clanton 22 251K* PGA TOUR University Accelerated Forwent his senior season at Florida State for this job, and why not! He took his lumps but the transition is massive. Any success would have been a bonus. Keep the faith and carry on.

107 Christo Lamprecht 25 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) The 6-foot-8-inch runner-up in 2024 PGA TOUR University led the Korn Ferry Tour in distance. Now seeks to eliminate doubt due to his height at this level. Did it all as an amateur, including rising to No. 1 amateur in the world.

108 David Ford 23 319K* PGA TOUR University With a T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship, the University of North Carolina lefty outperformed his fellow PGA TOUR U grads but still missed nine of 13 cuts. A fine pivot if Luke Clanton is gone.

109 Chandler Blanchet 29 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) It took him four tries (with a special 2023 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica mixed in) for him to graduate, but he galloped through the tape with a win at the season finale. A scorer with tee-to-green precision.

110 Cam Davis 30 2.093M Top 70 Going in the wrong direction at an age when he shouldn’t be. His waning metrics defy his status, but he capitalized on access to the Signature Events in 2025 just enough to return to the Playoffs. Do not reach.

111 A.J. Ewart 26 -- Q-School (Rookie) The Q-School medalist has zero career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Canadian scaled through PGA TOUR Americas since he was the 2022 NCAA Division II Player of the Year at Barry University. Compelling.

112 Thorbjørn Olesen 36 1.438M Top 100 The only DP World Tour product to finish inside the top 10 among the eligible for TOUR cards in both of the first two seasons of the new conduit returns for a third season, the traditional way, thanks to a late surge.

113 Erik van Rooyen 35 2.142M Top 70 Runner-up twice in 2025 but totaled only three top 25s and failed to cash in more than half of his 25 starts. So, he profiles as a smart pick later in the draft because of status and longer-term stability, and that’s OK.

114 Davis Riley 29 2.496M Top 70 Turned in yet another manic season. Scared everyone with the 0-for-5 open, but a T2 at the PGA Championship triggered starts at the 2026 editions of that major and the Masters. Plays a lot, so hang on tight!

115 Gary Woodland 41 2.044M Top 100 In what was the final season of status as a U.S. Open champion, he scattered seven top 25s around a T2 in Houston. His salary was his sweet spot post-major title and pre-brain surgery in 2023. Will contribute.

116 Matt Kuchar 47 1.310M 111-125 Curtailing his schedule to 18 starts cost him, but it’s the second straight year of the ultimate career slide. Could burn a career earnings exemption that could yield more playing time, so that decision is pending.

117 William Mouw 25 1.597M Top 100 It was a year to remember both personally and professionally for the 2025 rookie. After his breakthrough win at the ISCO Championship, he became a first-time father in late September. Now beware the letdown.

118 Brian Campbell 32 3.370M Top 50 Much was made that he won twice as the shortest driver on TOUR, but he also ranked second-to-last in greens hit. That’s a recipe that works in some kitchens, but fantasy golf isn’t among them. Pump the brakes.

119 Beau Hossler 30 1.533M 101-110 Now a member for life for reaching 150 career cuts made (154), he’s had conditional status before, and he’s confident that he will play a decent amount in 2026. Of this small grouping, he’s smart in the long term.

120 Danny Walker 30 1.561M Top 100 The rookie made noise with a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship and would’ve squandered it without a T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October. A great putter who just needs more reps at this level.

121 Kensei Hirata 25 80K* Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) Second in 2024 Japan Golf Tour earnings and was Rookie of the Year. Made quick work of his opportunity via Q-School with four podiums in 2025. Profiles to be immune among jumpers from Japan who scuffle.

122 Austin Smotherman 31 -- Korn Ferry Tour This is where he belongs, which is where he was for 76 starts across three seasons (through 2024). Now, he’s striding into his prime after a tremendous reset. Co-led his circuit in ball-striking, so he gives his putter chances.

123 Dan Brown 31 23K* DP World Tour (Rookie) Last man to snare a card via his conduit scattered a win, two seconds and another three top 10s this year. The Brit hasn’t relented since splashing in 2023. Balanced but unspectacular throughout his bag. Sleeper.

124 Chandler Phillips 29 1.518M Top 100 Finished 94th in the FedExCup in both of his first two spins. Collected almost half of his season’s FedExCup points at the penultimate stop in Bermuda, so imagine the weight off his shoulders. Embrace the reward.

125 Chad Ramey 33 1.490M Top 100 Needed a T2 in Mexico in November to retain status but it was one of four top 10s on the season. Still continues to miss way too many cuts, but he’ll fill up the starts you need in non-Signature Events and non-majors.

126 Alejandro Tosti 29 1.010M Q-School Nobody truly enjoys Q-School much less thrives with the lifeline, but the Argentine is now 2-for-2. Sat out the last four months of the season (no explanation has surfaced), but he’s electric. A sleeper in deep formats.

127 Nick Dunlap 22 1.170M* Multi-year It’s a weird thing when can’t-miss prospects miss. It’s a big world out there, but he’s fully exempt as a winner through 2027, so he can pace himself. Still so young, but with an attractive upside with more experience.

128 Karl Vilips 24 1.479M Top 100 Made the majority of his nut with a breakthrough win in Puerto Rico and still finished but 100th in the FedExCup. That job security is more valuable than he was for us the rest of the way, but he did finish 5-for-5.

129 Dylan Wu 29 486K* Q-School The last man to snag a card via a playoff at Q-School converts what is a promotion from conditional status in 2025. Now that he’s promised more reps, he slides in nicely as a complement in deeper rosters. Solid upside.

130 Ricky Castillo 24 1.444M 101-110 A solo third at The RSM Classic wasn’t enough to lift him inside the more valuable bubble, but it unlocked many more opportunities for starts. His pedigree preceded him, but he’s still a quick study given his age.

131 Keita Nakajima 25 54K* DP World Tour (Rookie) As a former top-ranked amateur in the world, four-time winner in Japan and 2023 JGTO earnings leader, this promotion was inevitable; however, Japanese talent has needed time to adapt. Careful.

132 Isaiah Salinda 28 1.363M 101-110 Not surprisingly, his ball-striking was reliably strong as a PGA TOUR rookie and he held it together well all the while losing his mom in early June. Skipped Q-School, so he’s accepted his status, but limit to DFS early.

133 Gordon Sargent 22 113K* PGA TOUR University Accelerated Made the least noise among PGA TOUR U grads in the second half, but the Vanderbilt product will get scooped earlier than he should. He can pipe it and he’s a great putter. Patience.

134 Mac Meissner 26 1.762M Top 100 Perhaps the most surprising inside the top-100 bubble because he didn’t win and had one top 10 among just five top 25s, but it was a solo second (Wyndham Championship). If he runs it back, that’ll work.

135 S.T. Lee 30 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) A veteran of the KPGA, the native of South Korea was a Korn Ferry Tour Q-School grad. Despite no experience in the U.S., he went a disciplined 21-for-24 with six top 10s. Such composure. Full first name is Suengtaek.

136 Emilio Gonzalez 28 12K* Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) The native of Mexico has risen methodically through the ranks, but give him a chance and he could be thrilling. Led his tour in red numbers (69) and par-4 scoring (3.89) with a consistently strong bag.

137 Matt Wallace 35 1.570M 101-110 The Brit is fully exempt as a winner on the DP World Tour, so he could be influenced to take advantage of that if he starts slow on the PGA TOUR. The moral of the matter is to keep him on a short leash.

138 Adam Schenk 33 2.016M Top 100 It requires more than a good week with the putter to win on TOUR, but gamers are unlikely to box out for a guy who won rocking the one-handed version for some of it in Bermuda. Roster depth due to status.

139 Steven Fisk 28 1.804M Top 100 Among the latest evidence that ball-striking can be a separator on the Korn Ferry Tour, putting must improve in the climb to follow Korn Ferry Tour grads to the next level. Easy does it with the Sanderson Farms champion.

140 Patrick Fishburn 33 1.408M 101-110 Only he and Lee Hodges (101st in the FedExCup) had as many as four top 10s and still finished outside the top 100. Eschewed Q-School, but he has two seasons under his belt, so keep the faith and wait for spikes.

141 Charley Hoffman 49 715K TBD Underwent surgery for a lipoma in his right shoulder in late July. Returned at the Australian Open, not only was it a great sign physically but also for gamers seeking to ride out a Major Medical Extension. Medium impact.

142 Adam Svensson 32 487K Q-School Given his performance overall in 2025, this outcome was a surprise. The Canuck is going to have to figure out a way to overcome issues with his putting like he did in 2024. Still worth a late call on volume alone.

143 Hank Lebioda 32 -- Korn Ferry Tour Has moxie, but veteran gamers have scar tissue due to the lefty who made 120 TOUR starts from 2019-2023. He’s in his prime and fresh off a superb season, albeit front-loaded with a win, a second, two thirds and a fifth.

144 David Lipsky 37 1.411M 101-110 No such season-saving surge à la 2024, but he hung up a pair of T3s in July to prove that he still has pop. He will contribute but you need to remain patient. His profile will play up for us in the era of contraction.

145 Joe Highsmith 25 2.820M Top 70 Picked off his first PGA TOUR title at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, but finished the season 4-for-16 with no top 30s. So, let the lefty tumble to you in the draft where his status has impact.

146 Jeffrey Kang 34 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) The oldest grad and rookie of his class, he spent just two seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. Yes, his path is longer than most, but he has intangibles like wisdom and maturity from the school of hard knocks. Great putter.

147 Zach Bauchou 30 -- Korn Ferry Tour (Rookie) Never dismiss Oklahoma State University products no matter how long it takes them to splash. Won Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener to clinch his card after a crushing conclusion in 2024. Value in his resiliency.

148 Adrien Saddier 33 44K* DP World Tour (Rookie) The veteran from France finally broke through on the DP World Tour in 2025, finishing ninth in the Race to Dubai, his first spot ever inside the top 60. An infrequent contender, limit to deeper salary leagues.

149 John Parry 39 211K* DP World Tour (Rookie) The Englishman is on the bounce of a ridiculously successful season during which he recorded five podium finishes. He hadn’t had one in 15 years on his home circuit. A great story but leave for lower rounds.