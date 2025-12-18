Rory McIlroy wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year, European Ryder Cup wins Team of the Year
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
It’s a year Rory McIlroy won’t soon forget, and he has another pair of awards to commemorate it.
McIlroy was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Thursday, becoming just the third golfer to win the award. The European Ryder Cup Team, which McIlroy was a key part of, also won Team of the Year at the annual BBC Sports Personality Awards.
The 36-year-old McIlroy joined golfing royalty when he won the Masters in April, becoming just the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. In addition, he won his second PLAYERS Championship, added a heartwarming victory at his native Irish Open and led the Europeans to a historic away victory at the Ryder Cup in September.
McIlroy joins Dai Rees (1957) and Nick Faldo (1989) as the only golfers to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. England's Women's Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne finished second to McIlroy.
Rory’s McIlroy’s winning highlights from THE PLAYERS
"Wow. First of all, I would like to congratulate all of the other finalists. I know how much hard work and dedication it takes, so it is a pleasure to just be in this room,” McIlroy said in his acceptance speech. “I feel truly honored to just be a part of it; 2025 has been the year I made my dreams come true. From Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything in between. It's the year dreams are made of."
Shortly before McIlroy was announced as the winner, the European Ryder Cup Team was awarded Team of the Year by a fan vote.
“Wow … Thank you for everybody that voted for us,” posted Justin Rose, McIlroy's fellow European Ryder Cup team member, on social media. “What a night for @DPWorldTour and golf.”