PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

See what each team earned at PNC Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Matt Kuchar's dart and Cameron's eagle sets up dominant win at PNC Championship

Matt Kuchar's dart and Cameron's eagle sets up dominant win at PNC Championship

    Written by Staff

    The father-son duo of Matt and Cameron Kuchar cruised to a seven-shot victory at the PNC Championship on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. They finished at 33-under for their first win at this event, shooting 18-under in the final-round Scramble.

    See how each team finished and its earnings below.

    FinishTeamEarnings
    1Team Kuchar$200,000
    T2Team Love$68,625
    T2Team Daly$68,625
    T4Team Korda$49,500
    T4Team Stricker$49,500
    6Team Duval$48,000
    T7Team Harrington$46,000
    T7Team Langer$46,000
    T7Team Leonard$46,000
    T10Team Singh$44,250
    T10Team Woodland$44,250
    12Team Cink$43,500
    13Team Lehman$43,000
    T14Team Price$42,250
    T14Team Couples$42,250
    T16Team Trevino$41,250
    T16Team Immelman$41,250
    18Team Annika$40,500
    19Team Furyk$40,250
    20Team O’Meara$40,000

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 16, 2025

    PNC Championship: How to watch the family fun from Orlando

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Dec 20, 2025

    Sons carry the load: Team Kuchar takes lead at PNC

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Dec 21, 2025

    Kuchar lost father in February, ends year with emotional PNC victory with son

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW