8H AGO
See what each team earned at PNC Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar's dart and Cameron's eagle sets up dominant win at PNC Championship
Written by Staff
The father-son duo of Matt and Cameron Kuchar cruised to a seven-shot victory at the PNC Championship on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. They finished at 33-under for their first win at this event, shooting 18-under in the final-round Scramble.
See how each team finished and its earnings below.
|Finish
|Team
|Earnings
|1
|Team Kuchar
|$200,000
|T2
|Team Love
|$68,625
|T2
|Team Daly
|$68,625
|T4
|Team Korda
|$49,500
|T4
|Team Stricker
|$49,500
|6
|Team Duval
|$48,000
|T7
|Team Harrington
|$46,000
|T7
|Team Langer
|$46,000
|T7
|Team Leonard
|$46,000
|T10
|Team Singh
|$44,250
|T10
|Team Woodland
|$44,250
|12
|Team Cink
|$43,500
|13
|Team Lehman
|$43,000
|T14
|Team Price
|$42,250
|T14
|Team Couples
|$42,250
|T16
|Team Trevino
|$41,250
|T16
|Team Immelman
|$41,250
|18
|Team Annika
|$40,500
|19
|Team Furyk
|$40,250
|20
|Team O’Meara
|$40,000