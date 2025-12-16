PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
13H AGO

PNC Championship: How to watch, pre-tournament notes, storylines, more

1 Min Read

Latest

All-time best family moments at the PNC Championship

    The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando, Florida, providing the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a family member and play the game they truly love together.

    Bernhard Langer and his son Jason successfully defended their title last year in Orlando and will be looking for three straight victories at this end-of-season event. Last year’s victory was Langer’s sixth PNC Championship title (2005, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2023, 2024), passing Raymond Floyd (five) for the most wins at this event all time.

    2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will make his PNC Championship debut in 2025, playing with his father, Dan. World Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino will make his 28th appearance at this event as the only player to play in every edition of the PNC Championship.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday pro-am: Noon-2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
    • Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., Peacock; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock

    Meet the teams

    ProPartner
    Stewart CinkReagan Cink
    Fred CouplesHunter Hannemann
    John DalyJohn Daly II
    David DuvalBrady Duval
    Jim FurykTanner Furyk
    Padraig HarringtonPaddy Harrington
    Trevor ImmelmanJacob Immelman
    Nelly KordaPetr Korda
    Matt KucharCameron Kuchar
    Bernhard LangerJason Langer
    Tom LehmanSean Lehman
    Justin LeonardLuke Leonard
    Davis Love IIIDru Love
    Mark O’MearaShaun O’Meara
    Nick PriceGreg Price
    Vijay SinghQass Singh
    Annika SorenstamWill McGee
    Steve StrickerIzzi Stricker
    Lee TrevinoDaniel Trevino
    Gary WoodlandDan Woodland

    Tournament facts

    • Low 18-Hole Score: 56, Davis Love III (2018, 2nd Round)
    • Low 36-Hole Score: 116, two times; Bernhard Langer (2024), Tiger Woods (2024)
    • Largest 18-Hole Lead: 3, Matt Kuchar (2023)
    • Largest Margin of Victory: 6, Raymond Floyd (1995)
    • Playoffs: 6
    • Largest Comeback: 4, two times; Last: Justin Thomas (2020)

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW