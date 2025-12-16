PNC Championship: How to watch, pre-tournament notes, storylines, more
The PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz-Carlton GC in Orlando, Florida, providing the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a family member and play the game they truly love together.
Bernhard Langer and his son Jason successfully defended their title last year in Orlando and will be looking for three straight victories at this end-of-season event. Last year’s victory was Langer’s sixth PNC Championship title (2005, 2006, 2014, 2019, 2023, 2024), passing Raymond Floyd (five) for the most wins at this event all time.
2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will make his PNC Championship debut in 2025, playing with his father, Dan. World Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino will make his 28th appearance at this event as the only player to play in every edition of the PNC Championship.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday pro-am: Noon-2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m., Peacock; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC, Peacock
- Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., GOLF Channel; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Meet the teams
|Pro
|Partner
|Stewart Cink
|Reagan Cink
|Fred Couples
|Hunter Hannemann
|John Daly
|John Daly II
|David Duval
|Brady Duval
|Jim Furyk
|Tanner Furyk
|Padraig Harrington
|Paddy Harrington
|Trevor Immelman
|Jacob Immelman
|Nelly Korda
|Petr Korda
|Matt Kuchar
|Cameron Kuchar
|Bernhard Langer
|Jason Langer
|Tom Lehman
|Sean Lehman
|Justin Leonard
|Luke Leonard
|Davis Love III
|Dru Love
|Mark O’Meara
|Shaun O’Meara
|Nick Price
|Greg Price
|Vijay Singh
|Qass Singh
|Annika Sorenstam
|Will McGee
|Steve Stricker
|Izzi Stricker
|Lee Trevino
|Daniel Trevino
|Gary Woodland
|Dan Woodland
Tournament facts
- Low 18-Hole Score: 56, Davis Love III (2018, 2nd Round)
- Low 36-Hole Score: 116, two times; Bernhard Langer (2024), Tiger Woods (2024)
- Largest 18-Hole Lead: 3, Matt Kuchar (2023)
- Largest Margin of Victory: 6, Raymond Floyd (1995)
- Playoffs: 6
- Largest Comeback: 4, two times; Last: Justin Thomas (2020)
