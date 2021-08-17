-
FedExCup Playoffs
At the conclusion of the season, the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings will be eligible to play in the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events. Points earned during the PGA TOUR Regular Season carry over to the Playoffs. The first two Playoffs events award 2,000 points to the winner (quadruple points of Regular Season events), while the Playoffs Finale, the TOUR Championship, features a strokes-based system (FedExCup Starting Strokes).
FedExCup Playoffs Points Distribution First Two Events
Position Points Awarded Position Points Awarded 1 2000.00 51 32.00 2 1200.00 52 30.00 3 760.00 53 28.00 4 540.00 54 26.00 5 440.00 55 24.00 6 400.00 56 23.20 7 360.00 57 22.40 8 340.00 58 21.60 9 320.00 59 20.80 10 300.00 60 20.00 11 280.00 61 19.20 12 260.00 62 18.40 13 240.00 63 17.60 14 228.00 64 16.80 15 220.00 65 16.00 16 212.00 66 15.20 17 204.00 67 14.40 18 196.00 68 13.60 19 188.00 69 12.80 20 180.00 70 12.00 21 172.00 71 11.60 22 164.00 72 11.20 23 156.00 73 10.80 24 148.00 74 10.40 25 142.00 75 10.00 26 136.00 76 9.60 27 130.00 77 9.20 28 124.00 78 8.80 29 118.00 79 8.40 30 112.00 80 8.00 31 106.00 81 7.60 32 100.00 82 7.20 33 94.00 83 6.80 34 88.00 84 6.40 35 84.00 85 6.00 36 80.00 86 5.80 37 76.00 87 5.60 38 72.00 88 5.40 39 68.00 89 5.20 40 64.00 90 5.00 41 60.00 91 4.80 42 56.00 92 4.60 43 52.00 93 4.40 44 48.00 94 4.20 45 44.00 95 4.00 46 42.00 96 3.80 47 40.00 97 3.60 48 38.00 98 3.40 49 36.00 99 3.20 50 34.00 100 3.00
