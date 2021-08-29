-
FedExCup: How much bonus money do players earn?
August 29, 2021
At the conclusion of the TOUR Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs, bonus money will be distributed as follows:
Top 30 FedExCup bonus money distribution
1 $15,000,000 16 $570,000 2 $5,000,000 17 $550,000 3 $4,000,000 18 $535,000 4 $3,000,000 19 $520,000 5 $2,500,000 20 $505,000 6 $1,900,000 21 $490,000 7 $1,300,000 22 $478,000 8 $1,100,000 23 $466,000 9 $950,000 24 $456,000 10 $830,000 25 $445,000 11 $750,000 26 $435,000 12 $705,000 27 $425,000 13 $660,000 28 $415,000 14 $620,000 29 $405,000 15 $595,000 30 $395,000
Other FedExCup bonus money distribution
31 $200,000 41 $171,000 51 $160,000 61-65 $150,000 32 $195,000 42 $169,000 52 $159,000 66-70 $140,000 33 $190,000 43 $168,000 53 $158,000 71-85 $110,000 34 $186,000 44 $167,000 54 $157,000 86-100 $105,000 35 $183,000 45 $166,000 55 $156,000 101-125 $101,000 36 $181,000 46 $165,000 56 $155,000 126-150 $70,000 37 $179,000 47 $164,000 57 $154,000 Total Cash $60,000,000 38 $177,000 48 $163,000 58 $153,000 39 $175,000 49 $162,000 59 $152,000 40 $173,000 50 $161,000 60 $151,000
